Vaccination of people above 18 to begin in India, Here’s how you can register

As Indians grapple with the second Tsunami of a deadly pandemic claiming thousands of lives daily vaccination seems like the only way out for the country. India will begin its vaccination program from 1st May and the registration for the vaccination process begins today on the CoWIN platform or the Aarogya Setu app.

How to register on the Aarogya Setu app and CoWIN portal-

1) Login/sign up on the app.

2) click on the vaccination icon.

3) Enter your mobile phone number and get it verified after receiving an OTP.

4) Enter the details of the Photo Identity card you will bring to the vaccination center, name, date of birth, and gender details.

5) After you register with these details you can enter schedule an appointment on the day you want.

6) Click on Pincode and enter your Pincode to search for vaccination centers near you. Select a date and time and confirm your appointment.

Link to download for android- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details? id=nic.goi.aarogyasetu

Link to download for iOS- https://apps.apple.com/in/app/aarogyasetu/id1505825357

Up to four people can register through one account on these platforms and in case you miss an appointment, it’s easy to reschedule too.

As the infection rate in the country spikes sharply ICMR and the Government of India are motivating people to get vaccinated. The country currently is administering two vaccines Covaxin developed by indigenous Bharat Biotech and Covishield developed by Astra-Zeneca. and Oxford. Sputnik V will hit India soon as Dr. Reddy brings it to the Indian population.

We are in the worst phase of the pandemic breaking all global daily infection records. As thousands battle this disease daily it’s a piece of sincere advice by the Government of India to take part in vaccination and beat this virus.