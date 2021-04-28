Tilman Fertitta’s car dealership now accepts Dogecoin

Dogecoin is getting really famous as even luxury car dealerships are now accepting it as payments. It has gained huge popularity as Elon Musk and many other celebrities have been talking about the currency. Recently in the Ellen DeGeneres show, Mark Cuban even compared the same with a lottery ticket saying it’s a much better bet. And now Tilman Fertitta’s car dealership has started accepting the currency as a payment method. The dealership sells New Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Karma, Bentley, and many other premium cars in the dealership.

Dogecoin’s surging popularity

Tilman Fertitta’s car dealership is one of the most advanced dealerships in terms of how they accept payments. They have introduced Bitcoin payments back in the year 2018 when the crash of BTC happened. And considering people paid using the coin, the dealership must have made millions just by holding their payments as crypto. So this new addition of Dogecoin is the second currency they are accepting. This shows how popular the meme currency has become and what kind of future it holds ahead.

Also, note that the owner of the dealership is also the owner of the Houston Rockets NBA team. And even they have partnered up with Bitpay to allow for Dogecoin payments on their Rockets online NBA team store. This made them one of the few popular companies or stores to accept the currency as a payment option.

Recent price increase of Dogecoin

The meme currency was trading at just 4-6 cents just a while back and now it is exchanging hands at 30 cents each. This huge price increase came after the coin managed to gain popularity after repeated tweets from Elon Musk. The coin also benefitted a lot from the huge fan bases, Reddit communities, Twitter pages, and a lot more. Heck, even the team Dallas Mavericks have been carrying out transactions in Dogecoin as they allowed people to pay for tickets using the same.

But all this still doesn’t make Dogecoin a very safe purchase. So, if you are planning to invest in the same mark sure it’s money you are ready to lose. In contrast, if things do go your way, you make a lot of money and book your profit.

