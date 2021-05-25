Vaccine Ride Programs In America By Uber, Lyft

Joe Biden has set a target vaccinating at least 70% of American citizens by July 4th. As companies are coming forward with discounts and other offers for their customers. Uber and its rival Lyft are offering free rides for under $25 trips as a part of Vaccine ride programs.

Once the population gets vaccinated, it is easier to get back to their earlier sales for companies. So people have been coming up with innovative programs, like recently Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week, a $5 million lottery. It was to ensure more people come forward and get their vaccine shots.

Discount rides

As per the program rules, a customer can book an appointment for the vaccine and get the ride free if it is under $25. Or else the rider can get a $25 discount if the ride costs more than $25. Further, the $25 discount is for each ride, as two doses are required for most people, Uber gives a maximum discount of $100 per passenger.

We’ve teamed up with @WhiteHouse to help provide free rides* to and from vaccine sites across the country. We’re almost there. Together, we can help get America moving again. Thank you for getting vaccinated. Learn More → https://t.co/qjIf1nOlrh *up to $25 off each ride pic.twitter.com/nhIFWbVvlM — Uber (@Uber) May 24, 2021

On the other hand, Lyft will be giving a $15 discount for each ride, leading to a total $30 discount per passenger.

And for both Uber and Lyft, the drivers will receive full payment, the discount is given by the companies solely.

So far, at least 49% of the population received at least one dose of vaccination. And lower car ownership leads to a lack of transportation as not all local transportation is available. Uber, Lyft has already been using rides to encourage drivers and customers for vaccination drives.

Solving the concerns

For more than a month, ride-hailing companies like Uber, Lyft have been calling on their earlier drivers. And the companies have addressed issues like masks and sanitizers, ensuring the safety of both drivers and passengers.

And the drivers are being vaccinated as soon as they can, then getting back to work. Uber’s director of social impact, Julia Paige said, “I really tried to show people that there are times when doing good is good for business.”

To make transportation more accessible, @Uber & @lyft will offer free rides to get vaccinated from May 24 through July 4. And to make it easy for students, we will work with pharmacies to bring on-campus vaccination sites to some of our largest community colleges this summer. — White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) May 11, 2021

And now the companies are in alliance with the white house. Joe Biden has been in talks with Uber, Lyft to boost the vaccination process. As the statement released by the White House, “Today, the president will highlight an … effort by the ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber to provide free rides to anyone going to a vaccination site to get vaccinated.”

These ride-hailing companies have been struggling with getting more drivers on board too. With support from the White House, more assurance is expected to bring more drivers.