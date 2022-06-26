Valorant Will Start Recording In-Game Voice Chat In July

Riot Games has said the recording of In-Game voice chat would begin in Valorant, suggesting other games could also begin recording voice chats at a later date. Riot Games will start addressing toxicity within Valorant by recording voice chats and rating them for behaviors in violation of their policies, the company said. Riot Games will be recording players’ voice chats so that recordings can later be used to confirm reports of toxicity. In April, Riot Games updated their privacy notice and terms of service, to enable the recording and assessment of voice communications within a game of VALORANT, should a report of toxic speech in voice communication be received.

The first phase of a voice evaluation system would mean that it would listen to in-game communications only, rather than responding to agents’ reports. What Valorant is dealing with here is the disruptive behavior in their games, and they are going to be recording the voice chats in order to help train their voice assessment system. Dexerto noted in a recent Win.gg report that Riot Games confirmed the recordings would initially be used to check on the efficacy of its voice assessment system. The voice-recording system is still under development, but Riot Games plans on ultimately testing it.

It should be noted, though, that the system will consistently record whatever you are saying in voice chat, whether you are being flagged or not. Voice chat will not be actively monitored while playing, and potentially only the voice logs will be reviewed in case of reported disruptive behavior. This does not mean that Riot Games developers will be listening to your conversations with any kind of reverence; it is simply that, should a player file an abuse report, the studio may obtain the voice logs in order to judge for themselves if the persons behavior merits their intervention. Valorant developers promised the collected voice data would be stored temporarily, then deleted after an indeterminate amount of time.