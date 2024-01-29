Financial powerhouse Vanguard says no to Bitcoin ETFs. It has shed light on its decision to abstain from offering spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on its trading platform. In a blog post titled “No Bitcoin ETFs at Vanguard? Here’s why,” the company’s executive highlighted cryptocurrency’s perceived immaturity, lack of history, absence of inherent economic value, and potential portfolio disruptions as key factors.

Vanguard’s Stance on Cryptocurrency

In a recent Q&A session, executives at Vanguard says no to Bitcoin ETF. It clarified their decision not to provide clients with access to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), attributing it to the cryptocurrency’s status as an “immature asset class” that does not align with the company’s philosophy.Vanguard, managing around $8 trillion globally and serving over 50 million investors worldwide, has raised eyebrows by disallowing clients to trade the recently approved 11 spot bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm has no plans to launch its own spot bitcoin ETFs.

Viewpoint on Cryptocurrency as Speculation, Not Investment

Janel Jackson, Vanguard’s Global Head of ETF Capital Markets and Broker and Index Relations, categorizes crypto as more of a speculation than an investment. She emphasizes that Vanguard’s decision stems from crypto being an immature asset class lacking history, economic value, and cash flow, potentially causing havoc within investment portfolios.

Jackson asserted that Vanguard has no intentions of launching a Bitcoin ETF or any crypto-related products, citing the current state of cryptocurrencies as a determining factor. The decision-making process at Vanguard is described as rigorous, focusing on long-term investment merit and aligning with client needs. Jackson draws a distinction between cryptocurrencies and traditional assets. While equities represent ownership in companies with production and potential dividends, bonds offer interest payments, and commodities serve real needs with inflation-hedging properties, crypto, according to Vanguard, lacks these fundamental characteristics.

Vanguard’s Interest in Blockchain Technology

Despite avoiding cryptocurrency, Vanguard expresses a keen interest in blockchain technology and underlying cryptocurrencies. The company believes in the technology’s broader applications beyond crypto, envisioning increased efficiency in capital markets. Vanguard has been actively involved in blockchain research for non-crypto uses.

No Plans for Vanguard-Backed Crypto Products

When asked about the possibility of Vanguard launching its own spot crypto ETFs, Jackson clarifies that, given the current state of crypto as an asset class, the company has no plans to introduce a bitcoin ETF or any other crypto-related products. Vanguard’s decision-making process considers factors like enduring investment merit and meeting clients’ needs.

Vanguard’s Investor Base and Long-Term Focus

Andrew Kadjeski, Head of Brokerage & Investments at Vanguard, highlighted the investor base’s predominant composition of long-term, buy-and-hold investors. The firm’s offerings are tailored to meet the interests of these clients, and Kadjeski underscored that granting full access to crypto products would not align with Vanguard’s mission to serve its investors’ best long-term interests.

Vanguard’s Historical Approach to Stability

Executives at Vanguard reflected on the company’s history of avoiding short-term trends for the sake of long-term stability. Past instances include steering clear of internet funds in the 1990s, removing access to leveraged and inverse funds and ETFs in 2019, and discontinuing over-the-counter stocks in 2022 due to their high risk and potential for misuse.

Industry Backlash and Client Frustration

The fact that Vanguard says no to Bitcoin ETF has generated significant reactions within the investment community. The firm’s focus on traditional asset classes, such as equities, bonds, and cash, has frustrated some clients advocating for cryptocurrency inclusion in investment portfolios. Industry experts speculate that Vanguard might face credibility and asset loss due to its position, diverging from the market trend where investors seek exposure to digital assets.

