Vauld has around $402 Million, out of which $363 Million is against retail investors.

The tsunami caused by market crash that occurred in May, swept away Vauld’s fiscal assets and pushed the company towards insolvency. Vauld’s terrible position in the market was because of its investment in Terra’s USD.

Terra USD caused a major slump in the market as it lost around 99% of its value with its sister token Luna also dropping below $1. Since, Vauld had around $28 Million of UST, the crash of UST made a big dent in Vauld’s share of assets.

The crypto lending platform from Asia also invested in major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum. But the plummeting value of these big cryptocurrencies also gave a big blow to the company.

In the current market situation, it is known that, Vauld, has around $402 million of debt on its head to be cleared. Let’s get to the crux of the debts that the company has made over the years.

Vauld co-founder and CEO Darshan Bathija submitted the affidavit in the High Court of Singapore on July 8 and distributed it to the company’s clients through email on July 18. It states that the crypto lender owes debtors a total of $402 million. Ninety percent of that total, or $363 million, originates from deposits made by individual retail investors.

Apart from retail investors, Vauld also owes around $125 Million to a group of its biggest creditors. Some of the creditors from the group have loaned Vauld more than $10 Million and in one case, a company has lent around $34 Million.

All the current slump that Vauld finds itself in, is majorly due to the investments that it made and also due to the actions that it has been taking under the current market conditions.

As soon as the company saw itself moving into a slump, it started halting many important services to its customers. The services included withdrawals, trading, deposits and many more custodian services. As a result of its actions, the company moved close to insolvency.

A London based company Nexo has already started the process of acquiring the Asian crypto lending company and has signed in the term sheets. The time sheet also grants Nexo, a 60 day exploratory period to conduct due diligence.

It is quite unavoidable to notice the slump Vauld is creating for itself in the market. But its important to note that, many companies like Vauld have started to take hostile decisions against the customers to counter the market condition.

In Vauld’s case the steps have only added pressure and clearly justifies that it didn’t improve the case for the company.