VeChain signs a multi-year marketing deal with UFC to promote its token to millions of fans worldwide. They have become the first layer 1 blockchain partner of UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and will get access to UFCs assets very soon. Reports from the Sports Business Journal suggest that the deal is worth at least $100 million for a minimum 5-year period. The VeChain UFC deal also shows the long-term goal and feasibility of the project.

More about VeChain and UFC’s deal

VeChain’s current focus is on building a sustainable blockchain. Therefore, the Senior Vice President of UFC said that they are proud to support VeChain in using real-world applications to help private and public sectors achieve their carbon-neutral goals. At the same time, they are optimistic about using VeChain to promote the idea that blockchain can be used to protect the environment. More importantly, this partnership can lead to a positive price movement of the token.

UFC has nearly 700 million fans globally, and its events are broadcasted on over 900 million televisions in 170 countries. So, the potential is huge. It will totally depend on VeChain how they use this marketing opportunity and if their message is good enough. For now, we know that UFC’s fighter ranking titles will be changed to ‘UFC Rankings Powered by VeChain.’ VeChain will also be featured on fight decks and displays in the fighting arena.

Other partnerships of VeChain

Like this is not UFC’s first crypto deal, the same goes for VeChain. They have partnered with Bayer, BMW Group, Walmart, BYD Auto, PwC, and DNV, among many others.

About VeChain

VeChain was founded to challenge traditional business methods, and it is best recognized for its work in the supply chain, which has remained mostly unchanged over the years. Its work in developing a decentralized trust layer for multi-party ecosystems has already reaped significant rewards from high-profile clients and government agencies.

Using transparent technology with no single point of failure or control improves data security, efficiency, and tracking while lowering costs through trustless automation via smart contracts. Carbon, supply chains, international logistics, incentivized ecosystems, automotive passports, and many other areas benefit substantially from the digitization of trust and collaboration it allows.

What are your thoughts as VeChain signs a multi-year marketing deal with UFC? And do you think it will help to increase the price of the token? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: World Bank President believes a global recession is on the cards.