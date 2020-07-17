Vedantu secured $100M in Series D round led by Coatue

Vedantu, one of the leading edtech startup in the country, has now secured $100 million as a part of its Series D funding round, valuing the company at $600 million.

This new fresh funding round was backed by the US-based investment firm Coatue along with the participation from the existing investors.

Backed by the Tiger Global, GGV Capital, and Accel and others, Vedantu’s core strengthening is conducting live tutoring.

On the new round of funding, Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-founder, Vedantu said, “During lockdown, everyone is talking about LIVE classes and it is the best time for us to drive more adoption and strengthen our brand as the best destination for LIVE classes. On top of adding new categories, we will use the funds to invest into content and technology to create the world’s best LIVE teaching-learning experience.”

Rahul said, “Online learning adoption in India is at an all-time high setting a new benchmark for the rest of the world. As we continue to focus on driving high-growth ventures, our investment in Vedantu marks our entry into the Indian edtech market. This move underlines our strategy to partner with companies that are strategically positioned for high growth and scale.”