Zeotap secured $42 million in Series C funding round

Zeotap, a Bangalore based Customer Intelligence Platform, has now secured $42 million in Series C funding round.

The latest funding was backed by international investors, which include the US, Israel, and Germany based VC firm Neue Capital and others.

After the recent fund secure, Eric Roza, former leader of Datalogix and Oracle Data Cloud, has now joined the Zeotap Board of Directors.

Commenting on the latest development, Eric Roza said:

“Zeotap is the most important data platform to emerge in years. Unlike legacy data and identity vendors, it offers a robust, integrated CIP in eight of the top 10 global markets. I’m thrilled to join the team, and confident we’ll become a key partner to virtually every multinational marketer over the coming years.”

“Once again, some of the world’s most established investors have placed their trust in us,” said Zeotap founder and CEO Daniel Heer.

“In a tumultuous time for the industry, this will allow us to continue on our mission to deliver solutions to marketers’ most pressing problems.”

Projjol Banerjea (CIPT), Founder and CPO at Zeotap, said:

“As custodians of our clients’ most valuable assets, we continue to push the envelope in ensuring their protection.”