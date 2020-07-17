Ripsey secured Rs 1 Cr via ah! Ventures

Ripsey, a Mumbai based deep tech platform, has now secured INR 1 crore from US-based investors in its ongoing Pre-Series Round of INR 2 crore via ah! Ventures angel platform.

Previously in the month of May, the startup had secured INR 1 crore in an undisclosed seed round.

Ripsey is looking to utilize the funds to build their technology platform as well as fund their next leg of growth and expansion to other metros and Tier I cities in India.

Silky Singh, Founder, Ripsey says, “When I was working, I had trouble maintaining a healthy weight in spite of visiting numerous doctors and dieticians. I was also very active but nothing was helping me to take care of myself on a daily basis. At Ripsey, we are solving this by providing a full stack solution – we plan, cook, deliver the meals and track the consumer’s progress. Subscribing to Ripsey is the answer for how to eat healthy and stay fit.”

“Given the current tense environment due to COVID-19, the focus on eating and staying healthy is gaining more prominence and Ripsey is well poised to benefit from the same as well as benefit those who are seeking a healthy lifestyle”, said Atul Javeri, Ripsey Deal Lead and Venture Partner – ah! Ventures.