Vedantu secured $6.8M from KB Global

Vedantu, which is a Bangalore based online education technology startup, has now secured $6.8 million in the fresh funding round from the South Korean based KB Global Platform Firm.

According to the report, the Vedantu has allotted 382235 Series C2 CCPS to KB Global. The premium amount per share is INR 1353.29.

Previously, Vedantu has secured $12.56 from the Chinese Venture Firm Legend Capital. Omidyar Ohana also participated in the Series C1 funding round.

Vedantu was founded in 2014 by the Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, and Anand Prakash to offer students with opportunities to learn the way they desire, by providing personalized teaching.

Vamsi, CEO, and Co-Founder of Vedantu, had said in a statement:

“At Vedantu, we believe that best quality education should be accessible to everyone, anytime. We believe Online Learning is a safe option in these risky and uncertain times. The students can study from the safety of their home and avoid travel and public places. We are constantly working on solutions that will drive evolution, fundamentally changing the pattern of teaching and learning today. We are here to support by making our platform free during this crucial time. We are closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and are here to assist students & schools with all their learning needs.”

