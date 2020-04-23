Bugworks secured $7.5M from clutch of investors

BugWorks Research Inc, global BioPharma startup designing novel broad-spectrum antibiotics, has now secured the completion of $7.5 million funding, led by the University of Tokyo Edge Capital Japan and Global Brain Corporation Japan, along with the AcquiPharma Holdings, South Africa.

The company secured $19 million to date, and has 3one4 Capital as an existing investor.

This new funding enables the BugWorks to complete Phase 1 studies for its GYROX series intravenous drug candidate, and advance an oral lead towards clinical development.

“UTEC led the Bugworks Series A in 2018, as we identified Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) as one of the global issues of humanity, and facilitated Bugworks’ collaboration with the Japanese ecosystem. Bugworks has thoroughly impressed us with their scientific rigor, pre-clinical data, business development progress, and commitment to saving lives. We are now proud to double down our investment in Bugworks,” said Tomotaka Goji, Managing Partner and President, UTEC.

BugWorks is the only startup working on a new antibiotic and antivirals, which are most essential for the pandemic preparedness.

Dr Anand Anandkumar, CEO of Bugworks, said: “This new financing is an endorsement of our team and differentiated AMR assets, as we bring reputed global investors to aid our mission of pandemic preparedness by defeating superbug infections.”

