Vee Technologies to hire 3,000 fresh graduates in south India in next 1 year

Bengaluru-New York headquartered IT services firm Vee Technologies has announced its plan to add over 3,000 fresh graduates to its workforce in south India in the next one year to assist its growing business from its healthcare customers in the US.



As the first step of recruitment, the company has already

initiated the hiring process to induct 1,200 fresh graduates in biotech, science and arts as part of the Rs 200 crore expansion plan.

The firm has its delivery centres in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana in India, in Manila in the Philippines and multiple locations in the USA service global customers in healthcare, engineering and design space, through proprietary platforms.

Its software, analytics and strategic IT services clients are made up of hundreds of hospitals, including six of the top 10 US hospitals, providing proprietary platforms and tools, according to a company statement.