Apple to let employees talk about harassment, discrimination freely

Sumbul Farid
BusinessTechWorld

In a note titled, ‘Our Commitment to an Open and Collaborative Workplace’, the iphone maker said that people who have experienced harassment and discrimination have the right to bring their claim in court.

The note stated, “Claims that are not related to harassment or discrimination, such as claims related to payment of wages or overtime, may still be subject to mandatory arbitration,”

On Twitter, Nia Impact Capital posted that Apple has released their report and is terminating use of concealment clauses in employee contracts, “both domestically and for international workers”.

The women-first investing firm said, “Contract employees too! This is a ground-breaking shift for the tech industry.”

The gadget giant said that their dedication to a safe, inclusive, and respectful work environment is backed by “a comprehensive policy that forbids harassment and discrimination”.

“We believe open and honest communication among team members, managers, and leaders helps create a collaborative culture where everyone can contribute, grow, and succeed,” said the company.

Apple

Apple’s use of disclosing clauses invited close scrutiny after former company engineer Cher Scarlett accused it of engaging “in coercive and suppressive activity that has enabled abuse and harassment of organisers of protected concerted activity.”

