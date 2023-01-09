Vikas Purohit has been assigned as the head of Meta’s Global Business Group in India.

On January 9, Facebook parent Meta announced the selection of Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India. Purohit will be responsible for responsible of the vertical’s strategic approach and delivery to the world’s largest advertising companies and partners around the world.

Former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit has already been appointed Head of Global Business in the country. He will be in responsible for overseeing the industry’s relationships with regional advertisers and business owners.

Purohit will disclose to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business in India at the company. His hiring comes as Meta’s ad revenue is declining.

Purohit visited Udaipur’s St. Paul’s Senior Secondary School before matriculating at the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) in Varanasi in 1996. He enlisted in the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, after trying to earn a bachelor’s engineering degree in mechanical engineering.

This meeting comes just a few months after Meta named Sandhya Devanathan as its India head in November, going to be successful Ajit Mohan, who left Meta to lead major competitor Snap’s Asia Pacific enterprise.

Purohit will be responsible for overseeing the organization current connections with India’s famous companies and organizations in order to promote revenue and profit across service branches as in country, as well as working collaboratively with the media and entertainment ecosystem functions to ramp up the adoption of electronic instruments by the nation’s largest advertising dollars and bureaus. According to a declaration, he will disclose to the company’s main business in various groups, agency teams, and business software teams.

In accordance with the firm, he will disclose to Arun Srinivas, Founder and Head of Ads Company or organization for Meta in India.

“I am honored to welcome Vikas to our group as he joins us to structure the responsibility that Meta technologies can compete in promoting professional, going to support India’s productivity expansion, and having to build the country’s internet advertising ecosystem,” Srinivas replied.