Virohan secured $2.8M across Seed and Series A rounds

Virohan, a Gurgaon based health education on Monday, secured that it had secured $2.8 million across the Seed and Series A funding round.

As a part of the fundraise, the Seed round was backed by the Keiretsu Forum, and Series A round was backed by the Elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization.

The startup revealed that the fresh funding round would enable the Virohan to continue introducing and expanding new virtual technologies in the vocational training segment.

“Workforce readiness is a huge problem in India. There is a huge disconnect between demand and supply of the skills in the workforce across sectors forcing youth to compromise on aspirations, income, and location. We are thrilled to have the support of our incredible investors as we build the most efficient and scalable learning platform for current and future healthcare professionals,” the startup founders said in a joint statement.