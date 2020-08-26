EVage secured investment from Ola Electric co-founder, others

EVage, an electric vehicle and mobility tech startup, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding backed by the Ola Electric Co-founder and Senior Advisor Anand Shah.

Some other participants in this funding round include the DMI Group partner Anmol Nayyar and BryAir Director Varun Pahwa.

EVage is set to launch its first electric delivery van, which the startup says is completely Made in India’s structure. The funds secured will be used to build vehicles and deliver the initial orders.

On the investment into EVage, Anand Shah said, “India is poised to be a major market for electric vehicles, starting with heavy users who depend on vehicles for their businesses and livelihoods. EVage has spent several years developing innovations that make it easier to manufacture and deploy commercial electric vehicles. I am excited to support their capable team as they bring transformative new vehicles to the logistics market.”