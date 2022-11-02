Visa invites Soccer Fans for NFT contest in FIFA world cup

The hype of FIFA, the biggest soccer event in the world has been increased by visa by introducing one unique NFT content called “Masters of Movement” NFTs contest during the soccer sports event this year.

Who is organizing FIFA’s Masters of Movement NFTs contest?

As the official details mentioned by visa, The fintech servicer company Visa, is also going to be an official payment technology partner with the soccer’s governing body, FIFA for the football event this year. Along with the online fintech platform Crypto.com, which is a crypto trading platform sponsor of FIFA for the sports event this year.

As per the official’s remarks, the contest has been made as the increased engagement route for the FIFA sports event. The contest will help the fan with more engagement. Along with it, the fans will be able to use the art and technology through this contest and during the sports event this year.

What is the Visa Masters of Movement NFTs contest?

As per the visa officials, the fans will be allowed to make digital art which will be made or inspired by the signature movements of the players in the game and users will be allowed to mint these digital arts into their NFT at Crypto.com, which is the online trading partner of the FIFA world cup this year.

This content will include digital artworks made out of or inspired by the goals done by 5 important soccer players in FIFA this year, these soccer players from different teams of the world. These Players are Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen, and Maxi Rodriguez.

With the help of these soccer player’s performances in the sporting event, five art of works as NFTs will be selected from all the NFTs made by any fan during the sports event. The fans will be able to make and bid for their digit art on Crypto.com from Nov. 8 of this year.

These Visa Masters of Movement NFTs can be made for free by any fan and will be issued as NFTs on crypto.com. Among all these NFTs, the ones which will be able to bid for the highest price will be able to receive their crypto tokens from the platform along with the signed memorabilia from the digital art legendary player.

These all NFTs tokens which are created and collected by all the fans during the process of the contest will be saved forever on the blockchain. The content will be able to work on the integration of football along with art and technology.

From the perspective of visa, the FIFA World Cup makes it so unique and amongst the wildly impassioned fans with their deeply admired legendary athletes in a short span of time will give the ability to bring the world into a single entity in an especially connected pattern.

When is the FIFA world cup this year?

The FIFA world cup is going to start on the 20th of November this month and will continue till the 18th of December this year.