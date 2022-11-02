As the midterm elections approach, Twitter reportedly restricts employee access to content moderation tools

Ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, Elon Musk’s Twitter has reportedly removed some tools for enforcing policies and content control from some staff.

According to a news panel on Tuesday, which also cited unnamed sources, the change impacts most staff members of Twitter’s Trust and Safety group.

According to the article, unless physical harm is involved, staff members cannot address and discipline user accounts that break Twitter’s policies on hate speech and misinformation.

While Twitter personnel investigate high-profile infractions, Twitter continues to use automated content moderation systems and outside contractors to stop the spread of false information and offensive remarks.

The head of safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, tweeted and said, “This is exactly what we (or any company) should be doing amid a corporate transition to reduce opportunities for insider risk,” he wrote. “We’re still enforcing our rules at scale.”

After completing the acquisition of Twitter on Friday, Musk announced his intention to create a “content moderation committee,” though he did not specify who would be on it or what it would do.

Before the committee started its work, the CEO of Tesla said he would refrain from making any “big content decisions” or restoring previously banned accounts.

Elon Musk is taking Krishnan’s help in revamping Twitter

An Indian-born IT executive named Sriram Krishnan is “helping out” Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk as he changes the social media giant after the billionaire entrepreneur bought it. At the Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Krishnan is a general partner.

“Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world, and Elon is the person to make it happen,” Krishnan said in a tweet.

Krishnan mentioned that he is “still very much in my day job.” But, “If you’re a crypto founder, you know how to find me!.”