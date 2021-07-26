Vitalik Buterin is going to voice a cat in a web series

Vitalik Buterin is going to voice a cat in the web series called “stoner cats”. The series is produced by Mila Kunis and has many renowned actors and actresses from the Hollywood. But as crypto enthusiasts, our eyes are going to be on the Ethereum creator, which is the cat. This is not a normal TV show you can go and watch on Netflix. In order to view the first episode, you need to purchase an NFT worth 0.35 ETH, which will give you access.

The promotion of NFTs

NFTs are one of the most popular aspects of cryptocurrencies right now. And with the latest show that Vitalik is working on, NFTs are getting even more fame. They are the subscription to the show and also also the medium to avoid censorship in the show. There is a lot of drug use in the web series, and the reason why NFTs were used was to keep the creative control in their hands.

This is also a great way to fund a project from NFTs and crypto in general. If people are actually interested in the Web series, they will pay, and the producers can make use of the money to do a lot more. This is not the first time this is happening, but Vitalik’s presence in the show “stoner cats” has given it a lot of popularity.

Vitalik’s role

Vitalik is not all technical, as we can see how he is a great artist too. His role will be to voice the cat in the show. This cat gives advice to 5 other cats belonging to Ms Stoner. As you can see, this is quite a creative spot and must be really fun knowing that the Ethereum creator is mimicking cats. The entire script has been tweaked to fit Vitalik into the role better. For example, he doesn’t like to use curse words, so they removed the word “fu*k” from the script.

The cast won’t make as much money as they normally do in a project. But this is something quite different from what they often try, and everyone is taking a bet on it.

What are your thoughts on the cat voice Vitalik Buterin is going to perform? And do you find his role interesting? Let me know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Thorchain gets hacked, suffers $8 million loss