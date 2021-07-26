NASA to launch Boeing Starliner for an uncrewed test flight on July 30th

NASA is one of the most esteemed space organizations that, after the unfortunate failure of its first uncrewed test flight mission in 2019, is standing up again with another try on July 30th. Yes, NASA is preparing Boeing Starliner for a flight to the International Space Station as it readies to take off in its second attempt after 18 months of its first failed flight.

According to reports, NASA has scheduled the second uncrewed orbital space test flight to the ISS for July 30th, unless of course, there is a delay due to unforeseen circumstances. The capsule is set to launch from the Space Force’s Cape Canaveral Station, mounted on an Atlas V rocket, as mentioned in a report by Engadget. Reports reveal that the test flight will launch from the site at approximately 2:53 pm ET. In case the flight gets delayed due to any unforeseen circumstance, NASA will reschedule the test flight for August 3rd.

NASA is an experienced organization in conducting space flights and the fact that it is carrying out orbital tests before taking on actual crew members to space is a part of the protocol. The space organization will analyze multiple attributes from this orbital test flight, such as the Starliner’s capabilities to travel to and fro the International Space Station. From launching into space, docking, and then landing back on the Earth’s surface after passing through the high atmospheric pressure. NASA has to be sure of the Boeing Starliner’s capabilities before it sends the flight out for crewed missions to the International Space Station. It is expected that the Orbital Test-2 of Boeing Starliner will provide valuable information about the organization’s system to carry astronauts to Space and from Space.

Steve Stich, the commercial crew program manager at NASA confirms that if everything goes as planned, NASA could begin conducting manned missions to the International Space Station on Boeing Starliner, starting as soon as later this year.

At the moment, NASA relies on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to ferry its astronauts into outer space and according to Stich, commercial crew programs need to have two space transportation systems. We have NASA and SpaceX working together on a few projects, one of which has recently been announced.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will launch NASA’s Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter’s icy moon, named ‘Europa’ to check for life habitability and environment to support human life.

Anyhow, after failing in the first uncrewed mission on Boeing Starliner, NASA hopes that the second attempt sees through to the International Space Station and returns in safety. Once it does, then NASA could soon begin sending astronauts to the ISS on this space flight.