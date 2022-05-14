Vitalik Buterin’s generous donations of $4 million to New South Wales is the highest crypto currency donation ever!

Crypto Currency Ethereum’s Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin’s efforts against pandemic.

Ethereum is one of the most highly invested cryptocurrencies in the world. Since the high value for the currency, Ethereum has the potential to make a huge difference in the global crypto market. In 2020, when Corona started spreading across borders, and started affecting each and every one of our lives, crypto market was no different. But, to the surprise of investors, crypto currency market saw a upward trend. Since, the market was dealing with low interest rates, the value for crypto currencies shot up. As the pandemic settled in, it became necessary for us to find out a way out of this pandemic. Co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin is one of those who has made an donation in the attempt to facilitate the medical industry to develop a new device.

Vitalik Buterin’s donation.

As the number of incidents of covid has increased, many people throughout the world have begun donating a significant portion of their incomes to the development of technology that can foresee such events in the future. One of them was Vitalik Buterin. She gave the University of New South Wales $4 million. Her project was dubbed “Moonshot anti-COVID initiative.” The Shiba Inu meme coin project and Crypto relief have teamed up to form the Balvi Filantropic Fund. The funds will be used to construct a programme known as ‘EPIWATCH.’ To give early pandemic warning indicators, the Shiba Inu EPIWATCH programme will combine artificial intelligence and open-source data.

Balvi Filantropic Fund:

During the first round, the fund provided funding to a variety of initiatives and organisations working to develop Covid-19 and pandemic prevention technology. The Open-Source vaccine development RADVAC project, the Upper Room UVGI project working on UV lights, Active IAQ’s air filter initiative, and Patient-Long Led’s COVID symptom research were the four recipients in the first round.

How did the University react to Buterin’s donation? Let’s see a tweet.

Kirby Institute has received the largest known cryptocurrency donation to an 🇦🇺 higher education institution from #Ethereum co-founder @VitalikButerin to support an open-source tool providing pandemic early warning signals designed by Prof Raina MacIntyre. https://t.co/aYYhI10HiJ pic.twitter.com/rbBWWQCdan — Kirby Institute, UNSW (@KirbyInstitute) May 13, 2022

It is quite clear that the University is elated to get one of the highest cryptocurrency donations in the world. The university believes it can do a lot of change to the good of mankind by making a device supported with AI and open-source data and donations as the one in this story really add up to the process of such research and experiment.

Conclusion:

As more and more people such as Vitalik Buterin come forward and donate a huge sum towards the planning of an efficient system to fight future pandemics, it cane certainly said that, the world is moving forward definitely in terms of technology and humanity. Whether NSW will be successful in devising out a device that detects pandemic, only time will tell.