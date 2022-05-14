Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition announced officially with S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition is the most recent tablet on the market, replacing the Tab S6 Lite, which was released in 2020. The new 2022 Edition is now available exclusively in certain regions such as Italy and is available for pre-order ahead of the May 23rd release date.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition – What does it feature?

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition improves on its predecessor in a few ways. For starters, it runs the newest Android 12 operating system with the One UI 4.0 custom skin. The latest Samsung tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 720G CPU with an 8nm design.

To remember, the Exynos 9611 CPU debuted with the 2020 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. One of the key advantages of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition is the enhanced processor and operating system, which provides faster speeds and greater CPU and GPU performance. The Dolby Atmos speakers improve the audio experience as well.

The 10.4-inch LCD display on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition provides an immersive viewing experience. Most of the design components, particularly the small bezels, appear to have been kept by Samsung.

Furthermore, the new tablet comes with the S Pen, which is an added bonus. It too has a 7,040 mAh battery, but no quick charging capability.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition – What is its launched Price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition is currently available in a single combination with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. According to reports, the 128GB storage capacity will be released in the next weeks, although nothing has been formally verified.

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition are now available in select areas. Pre-orders are currently being accepted on the Amazon Italy website. The base model is priced at USD 420, which is somewhat more than the original 2020 model.

The pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition India are currently unknown. The new tab is worth considering because of the features it provides, notably the S Pen. For the same price, there are more options from Xiaomi, Realme, and Redmi.

