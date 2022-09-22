Vivo Y35 launch in India: Specifications, price, and offers

Based in Dongguan, China, Vivo is a well-known brand that has taken the world of smart mobile phones by storm. While Vivo may seem like a relatively recent brand, with its inception in the year 2009 and launch in India in late 2014, the growth shown by this company has been truly exceptional. In fact, in India itself, Vivo serves more than 539 cities encompassing 27 states and 5 union territories. With a network of over 550 service centers spread all over the country, Vivo is a force to be reckoned with. Hence, launching any new mobile phone always causes a stir in the market and among buyers.

In this article, we discuss the newly launched Vivo Y35 and its specs, helping you decide whether to get this Vivo phone or not!

Vivo Y35: Features

Needless to say, the first objective for any buyer would be to look at the features of the product they are going to purchase. Vivo Y35, which was released on 15 August 2022, is packed with a ton of superior-quality features, making it a strong competitor to other high-end mobile phones.

Speaking of the dimensions of this Vivo phone, it is a very lightweight model, available in black or gold, weighing only 188 g. The body has a glass front and plastic back, measuring 6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 in. Furthermore, the phone is also dust and water-resistant, with the protection markings of IP5X and IPX4, respectively.

You are bound to get the best display features when buying a vivo phone. This model has a display size of 6.58 in with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display type is Full High Definition or FHD+ with IPS LCD. Additionally, if all this wasn’t enough, the display also filters blue light, making this a suitable model for those who spend long hours on their mobile phones.

Regarding technology, Vivo Y35 can easily beat all other mobile phones currently on the market. Wondering why? Well, it is because this Vivo phone, which runs on Android 12 OS, has the powerful Qualcomm Octa-Core Snapdragon 680 processor, which enables users to operate multiple applications without any lag. In fact, this processor has a clock speed of 2.4 GHz, thus, preventing heating issues. The model also has 8 GB RAM, with the provision to add 8 GB more, ensuring users never experience any lag while using Vivo Y35. Vivo Y35 comes with a super powerful 5000 mAh battery with a 44W Flash Charge. This means you can charge your phone for merely 15 minutes and have enough backup to enjoy 414 minutes of video streaming. Additionally, you can have 70% charged by only plugging in your phone for 34 minutes. Hence, you will not have to worry about your mobile battery with the fabulous Vivo Y35. Finally, one of the main drawbacks of mobile phones these days is limited space. Fortunately, with Vivo Y35, you will not have to worry about that as this model comes packed with 128 GB memory that can be extended up to 1 TB.

For gamers wondering if Vivo Y35 is worth buying or not as gaming phone, the answer is yes, it is. In addition to its superior display and technological features, all of which are necessary for a smooth gaming experience, this model comes with an in-built Ultra Game Mode, which users can use to customize audio effects and other features that help one stay focused on the game. Furthermore, the phone also has a Multi-Turbo 5.5 feature, which allows you to optimize power usage, which can result in an improved gaming experience. The high-resolution audio is an added bonus, significantly enhancing games through better audio.

Last but not least, let us dive into the performance of the Vivo Y35 camera. Most mobile phones in the market these days are judged based on their camera quality. This Vivo phone has a triple camera setup, with its main camera being able to capture vibrant pictures at 50 MP. In addition to this 50 MP, it has a 2 MP bokeh camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The rear camera also has EIS and other stabilization algorithms to ensure better videos. The 16 MP selfie camera performs well in both bright and low-light surroundings and works excellently even at night, without flash.

Vivo Y 35: Price

With other features like a side fingerprint sensor and face detection, the Vivo Y35 stands at a market price of ₹18,499. Needless to say, while this phone is packed with some of the best features, its price point is quite low and hence, easy on the pocket.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivo Y35 is undoubtedly one of the best mobile phones in the market at the moment. Its superior features and specifications in every aspect make it the perfect buy for everyone, regardless of their main purpose of owning a mobile.