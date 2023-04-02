Volkswagen not to develop a new combustion engine generation of its Golf Car

Volkswagen announces that it doesn’t plan to develop a new combustion engine generation for its legendary Golf car. The Volkswagen Golf has been a bestseller in Europe for decades, but the company has decided that the Golf 8, currently in production, will be the last combustion engine version of the car.

Volkswagen has chosen to focus its investment on bringing down the cost of electric vehicles, rather than retooling combustion engines. This shift reflects the carmaker’s commitment to sustainability and its target of 80% electric sales in Europe and 55% in North America by 2030. The group is also targeting 50% electric sales globally by the same year.

One more series of updates is expected for the Golf next year, after which Volkswagen will assess the segment’s development. If there is a significant deviation from expectations by 2026 or 2027, the company may develop a completely new vehicle, but this scenario is not expected at this time. “With that, the car is set until the end of the decade,” said Volkswagen board member Thomas Ulbrich. “Then we have to see how this segment develops.” Volkswagen plans to keep the Golf name for a future electric model, which may be released as late as 2028. In the meantime, the carmaker is preparing to launch ten new electric models by 2026, including a battery-electric car priced under €25,000 ($27,000). The company’s investment in electric vehicles is part of its larger strategy to transform the entire automotive industry.

