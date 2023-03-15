Volkswagen reveals plans for all-electric car costing under 25K euros

On Wednesday, Volkswagen laid out its plans for a new vehicle that will cost under 25,000 euros ($26,790). As part of the German automaker’s goals to drive 80% of brand sales in Europe to electric vehicles by 2030. According to the details, the car will have a 450-km range and will be launched in Europe by 2025. It will be the first one on the automaker’s modular electric platform that will feature a front-wheel drive, with a design element that harks back to the first golf.

The battery will charge from 10% to 80% in around 20 minutes, with the car’s top speed hitting 160 km per hour. “We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses,” VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer said in a statement. The carmaker is also working on another electric car available for under 20,000 euros, it said, without providing further details.

After doubling down on its electric vehicle strategy with a new close to $200 billion investment (€180 billion) to accelerate digitalization and EV development over the next five years, VW is plowing ahead with a new EV concept. VW delivered over 570,000 EVs last year, maintaining its position as BEV market leader in Europe, yet the automaker believes it’s well positioned for future growth with several new vehicle releases on deck.

Transformation

To fend off incoming competition from Tesla, and many others, Volkswagen has introduced its economical electric vehicle, the ID 2all concept, that costs under $27,000 (€25,000). The ID 2all is as spacious as its Golf model and as inexpensive as the Polo sitting below the recently upgraded ID. 3, with up to 279 miles range (450 km) and several new features. CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Thomas Shafer, explains, “We are transforming the company rapidly and fundamentally – with the clear objective of making Volkswagen a genuine Love Brand. The ID. 2all shows where we want to take the brand. We want to be close to the customer and offer top technology in combination with a fantastic design. We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses.”

VW’s affordable EV will be based on its new modular electric drive (MEB) platform, dubbed the MEB Entry Platform, and will be the first vehicle with front-wheel drive based on it. Initial plans called for Volkswagen’s ID. LIFE concept to be the first affordable EV based on the new platform designed for the smaller car segment, but those plans have seemingly been tossed to the side.