Volvo EX90 electric SUV unveiled with software and UX design update

Volvo shares a video of its Volvo EX90 electric SUV. This is the newest inclusion of its electric vehicles, replacing the Volvo XC90 SUV. The automaker started with hybridization and has begun introducing its fully electric vehicles recently.

A few key specifications have been made available by Volvo ahead of the launch of the EX90 in North America later this year. The massive three-row SUV uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system to produce 496 horsepower and 671 pound-feet of torque. And via a 111kWh battery, the vehicle can reach a 300-mile WLTP range. Yet despite its massive battery, the SUV charges in a respectable 30 minutes from 10-80%. As outlined in the video, many of the other upgrades to the new electric full-size SUV are software and UX design choice based, much of which comes from a recent partnership with Google to introduce the tech company’s products to the in-car experience.

As Volvo continues to electrify, the EX90 will be an essential part of its strategy, especially considering the current lack of three-row electric offerings on the market. And while the Swedish automaker still has a lot of ground to makeup, its dedication to its Polestar subbrand and its own electric models is a positive indication of progress moving forward.

Features

As stated on its website, the vehicle is a 7-seater SUV. It is all-wheel drive and one-pedal drive making each ride both exciting and relaxing. The audio is tailored by Bowers & Wilkins. It offers an optional 3D surround sound experience out of the ordinary. The vehicle has new safety features- lidar and interior occupant sensing, the Volvo EX90 reaches Volvo’s highest standard level of the safety driver.

The SUV is available in seven colors currently, Denim Blue, Sand Dune, Crystal White, Onyx Black, Platinum Grey, Silver Dawn, and Vapour Grey. With regard to safety, the automaker stated, “We’re human, we make mistakes. So if life happens to distract you, we are here to help keep you safe. With our zero collision vision and the new Volvo EX90, we enter a new era for safety.” The fully electric SUV will have a driver-understanding system. Two interior sensors and a capacitive steering wheel feed information about the driver to an algorithm. This will be communicated with the car’s exterior sensors. Then comes occupant sensing. It is a new occupant sensing system that prevents from any passenger being left behind unknowingly. The intersection straight crossing path feature is the one where there is further assistance through crossings. The Volvo EX90 will not only react to oncoming vehicles when making a left turn, it will also notify the driver.