Logan Paul drops the lawsuit against Coffeezilla

After a long tussle, Logan Paul finally took back all charges against Coffeezilla. Coffeezilla tweets on Twitter that “Logan called me. He said he’s deleting the two responses and is dropping the lawsuit threats. I believe he’s making a 3rd response, which I’ll be delaying my video to include. Hopefully this time he takes accountability and refunds the victims of CryptoZoo. That’s what matters.”

What Logan Paul said?

Logan Paul also tweeted to confirm the news that, “Hey all, just wanted to update you. I deleted my initial response to Coffee’s series. It was rash and misaligned with the true issue at hand, so I called him today and apologized… the war is not with Coffee. In fact, I’m grateful he brought this to light. I will be taking accountability, apologizing, and coming forward with a plan in the near future. Thank you all for believing in this project & sticking with me. I know it’s been bumpy but your support is everything to me and I will make this right.”

What was the matter?

Earlier, Well-known Youtuber Logan Paul faced a backlash when crypto detective Stephen “Coffeezilla” Findeisen published three-part video series looking into CryptoZoo, a blockchain “game” Paul once laboriously encouraged.

In December 2022, Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part investigative video of Logan Paul and his team’s involvement in an NFT project called CryptoZoo. The co-founders pulled the rug, which led to the investors losing massive amounts of money. During Coffeezilla’s investigation, he spoke with several CryptoZoo investors that had lost hundreds or thousands of dollars to this project. And while they were upset with the loss, many pointed to the lack of communication from the CryptoZoo team as a primary point of contention.

Logan Paul profited from Allegations

Although Paul has taken back the charges but the case benefited him a lot. After facing backlash by revelation of crypto investigator Stephen "Coffeezilla" Findeisen, Logan Paul have seen a tremendous increase in the value of Cryotozoo token. It's value has been increased by around 1500%.

CryptoZoo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Play-2-Earn (P2E) NFT project that borrows from elements of Pokemon, with users compiling, dealing, and breeding animals to earn $ZOO tokens. The non-fungibles are available on OpenSea as unhatched eggs, assumably with a surprise reveal for owners occurring once the project advances, if at all.