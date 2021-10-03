VW labor head wants to bring EV production to main plant by 2024

The head of Volkswagen’s works council says that they want to have the EV production to their main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. By 2024, VW’s main plan will be manufacturing electric vehicles like that is their main selling product.

It was first released by the newspaper Braunschweiger Zeitung. It said that Council Chief Daniela Cavallo stated that there was a reducing output in the plant this year amid COVID and global semi-conductor shortage. To bring in the competitiveness they had to make a new model as per the requirement. The newspaper quoted Cavallo, “The site needs a faster path to e-mobility” and that this should happen by 2024.

A flagship electric sedan is under construction, which will be built in Wolfsburg, starting in 2026. This new EV comes under their Trinity project. As the fleet is being expanded, the issues of plant storage and capacity building will be solved. Recently workers are on reduced hours, thus causing scarcity. However, the issues are all going to be resolved as they plan to shift to EV manufacturing in the main plant.