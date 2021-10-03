Top deals for laptops & accessories on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for Prime members, with the e-commerce giant announcing discounts and deals on a variety of items as part of the sale. The deal will begin on October 3 for non-prime customers and will go through October 31.

The business has disclosed offers on gaming computers and gaming equipment such as keyboards, mice, and headphones as part of the sale. In this post, we will look at some of the greatest gaming offers from brands such as Asus, Logitech, and others.

Apple MacBook Pro 2020 (Slashed to Rs. 1,23,990)

If you’re thinking about purchasing a new MacBook, now is an excellent time because both the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are on sale. The 2020 MacBook Pro with the M1 processor is now available for Rs. 1,23,990, down from the initial price of Rs. 1,30,990. This MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (Slashed to Rs. 88,490)

The 2020 Macbook Air is also available for a starting price of Rs. 74,990. This is after a reduction of Rs. 88,490 off the original price of Rs. 88,490. The M1 processor powers the MacBook Air, which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is touted to have a battery life of up to 18 hours, 3.5x quicker performance, and 5x faster graphics. The MacBook Air has a 13-inch display as well and runs macOS 10.14 Mojave.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (Slashed to Rs. 76,990)

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is normally priced at Rs. 1,16,990, but it will be available for Rs. 76,990 during the Prime Day 2021 deal. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz display and is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10870H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The laptop features 8GB of fast RAM and storage space up to 512GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (Slashed to Rs. 54,990)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 was previously priced at Rs. 71,712 but is now only Rs. 54,990. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LED display and is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H CPU with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. IdeaPad Gaming 3 features a fast 8GB of RAM and storage going upto1TB hard drive. It supports Dolby Audio for a more immersive gaming experience.

Nokia PureBook S14 (Slashed to Rs. 56,990)

In India, the Nokia PureBook S14 begins at Rs 56,990 for the basic 8GB RAM model. There will also be a 16 RAM model available at a later date. During the Big Billion Days event, the Windows 11 laptop is available for purchase on Flipkart.

The 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics power the Nokia PureBook S14. The laptop may be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The Nokia Windows 11 laptop also has a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with minimal bezels. The 720p webcam has a Privacy Switch integrated into the top bezel.

The laptop weighs around 1.4kg. The Nokia laptop’s speakers also support Dolby Atmos audio. In terms of connectors, the laptop has a USB Type-C port in addition to USB Type-A and HDMI. It competes with laptops such as the Realme Book Slim, Asus VivoBook, and Acer Aspire series. Following the global deployment, these laptops will also receive a free software upgrade to Windows 11.

Logitech G102

The Logitech G102 gaming mouse has 6 programmable buttons and RGB lights that may be customized. It has five customizable DPI settings ranging from 200 to 8,000 that may be customized via the Logitech G Hub. A metal spring button tensioning system is included with the mouse. It is now on the market for Rs. 1,545.

Corsair K55 RGB Pro

If you’re searching for a gaming keyboard with RGB lighting, the Corsair K55 RGB Pro is a decent option that’s now on sale for Rs. 3,599. It has six dedicated macro keys and is water and dust resistant to IP42 standards. The keyboard has a removable palm rest as well as dedicated volume and media buttons.

Redragon K551

If you’re searching for a mechanical gaming keyboard, the Redragon K551 is a fantastic choice, and it’s now on sale for Rs. 2,899. It has Cherry MX Red comparable Linear switches and 19 lighting effects. The keyboard is made of a strong metal-abs composite.

Logitech G402

The Logitech G402 gaming mouse has 8 customizable buttons and is made of lightweight materials to make it easy to operate. It has four DPI settings ranging from 250 to 4,000, letting you select the most appropriate solution for you. It has a Hyperion Arm processor for accurate speed monitoring and is presently priced at Rs. 1,995.

Cosmic Byte GS430

If you’re searching for a gaming headset, the Cosmic Byte GS430 is an excellent alternative, and it’s now available for Rs. 849. It has a high-precision neodymium driver that produces crystal clear sound. It has a noise-canceling microphone as well as ergonomic soft earmuffs for a comfortable gaming experience.

Redgear Cosmo 7.1

As part of the deal, the Redgear Cosmo 7.1 is presently available for Rs. 1,899. It has hardware-driven 7.1 surround sound, allowing you to pinpoint your adversary’s exact location. It has a built-in noise-canceling microphone as well as noise-isolating memory foam cushions.

