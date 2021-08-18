Walmart plans on entering the crypto space very soon

Walmart has been one of the most forward companies in terms of innovation, and now the company plans on entering the crypto space. The company’s founder has always been a risk-taker and has experimented with a lot of things. So, the news that they are embracing digital currencies makes a lot of sense as it is in their vision. Being the largest retailer in America, this move will also be bullish for the crypto markets.

Walmart’s plans about crypto

The company has posted a new job listing for crypto-related jobs showing that they plan to do something substantial in the space. The job listing also said they are seeking someone visionary with experience in providing solutions using new tech. So, it is very probable that the company plans on implementing crypto payments at their stores. Now, if that happens, it will increase the usage and adoption of crypto quite rapidly.

Crypto space is booming

The crypto markets are still very new, and the technology is still evolving. Companies are slowly adopting the technology and implementing it in their operations. For example, a recent report suggested that Microsoft is planning to use the Ethereum blockchain to prevent piracy. At the same time, other companies, too, are directly or indirectly entering the space. Some are accepting crypto payments or investing in the markets like Tesla. While on the other hand, some are implementing blockchain tech in their products. For example, Apple added crypto support to their payments app, Apple pay.

Coming to the government even they are embracing the new blockchain technology. The Maharashtrian government has been planning to implement the Ethereum blockchain to validate diploma certificates. On the other hand, the US government is planning to implement the infrastructure bill to bring $30 billion in taxes from crypto. This means they know the potential of the sector and are planning to support and nurture it. This will also benefit their economy a lot.

Sooner or later, the entire world will embrace crypto and blockchain technology. What are your thoughts on the fact that Walmart plans on entering the crypto space? And do you think this means they will start accepting crypto payments? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

