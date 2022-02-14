Watch Coinbase’s $14mn color changing QR code Super Bowl ad

Coinbase’s $14mn color-changing QR code Super Bowl ad crashed their website in just 10 seconds. The idea of the QR code was ingenious, and people were so keen to check out what it was that the servers couldn’t handle the traffic. They had to show a maintenance message on the platform at the time. The website was up and running within a few minutes, though.

The Coinbase ad directed viewers to a promotional page offering $15 in Bitcoin for new signups and a chance to enter a $3 million giveaway. People were actually stoked by how simple yet practical the ad idea was. Some even tweeted that it was comparable to The office scene.

Coinbase took notes when watching The Office 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7xbNlztV65 — potato (@PotatoCall911) February 14, 2022

Many notable personalities also praised the ad, but their website crash kinda ruined the experience. Edward Snowden tweeted:

“Coinbase spending $16,000,000 on a Superbowl ad to direct people to their website and $0 to make sure that website doesn’t crash 10 seconds after the ad starts is so very internet.”

Alex Lieberman also said that Coinbase won the Super Bowl with an ad that had a $0 production cost. Coinbase’s $14mn color-changing QR code Super Bowl ad was a part of their “Less talk, more Bitcoin” campaign, and it seems to be a great success. If you want to check out the ad, take a look at this video.

Whoever thought of having a QR code float around so that users will be intrigued to get their phones and scan it is a genius. But the problem is Coinbase was unable to match the user experience due to the huge traffic. Twitter users have complained about the UI/UX issues they faced and how that ruined the entire experience.

Are you impressed by the Super Bowl ad by Coinbase? And do you think that the high traffic came as a surprise to them as well? Let us know in the comments below. Also, share out this ingenious ad with your friends.