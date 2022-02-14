RS3 Beginner Introductory Guide

Welcome to Runescape

RS3 is a popular Massively Multiplayer Online game with much to offer its players. The game is set in the fantasy world of Geilnor and consists of different areas which players must venture through. This guide is recommended for new players, so they can make the most of their gaming experience with RS3; though we do recommend players create their avatar and play through the opening tutorial. This will allow them to have a better understanding of many aspects of the game, including movement, leveling, and other essentials.

Free-to-Play and Pay-to-Play

Runescape 3 is a free-to-play game, filled to the brim with content for its players to indulge in. There are many, many hours of gameplay for players to enjoy and master as they venture through Geilnor. There is however the option to expand their horizons in the game, this is the membered version of the game. If players wish to partake in this version of the game, they are required to pay a monthly subscription in real currency.

It is, however, possible that those players which have an abundance of RS3 gold, can use the Grand Exchange to purchase Bonds, this allows them to continue to purchase a membership, without the use of real-world currency.

Getting to Know the Basics

To get yourself up and running in Runescape, here are a few of the bare essentials:

Getting around

Moving around in-game shouldn’t be too hard to get acquainted with, all that is needed is for a player to click on a spot they wish their avatar to move to.

A Mini Map is another essential need to know, players are required to use this to show their surroundings, which is found at the top right of your screen. Players can see 3 different sets of dots within the map, Red (Dropped Items), Yellow (Non-Playable Characters), and White (Other Players). The map also displays varying icons which indicate to a player when certain features are nearby. It also has additional uses, those being;

Home Teleport, which allows a player to return to any lodestone which they have previously visited and activated. This mode of transport is not available during battle.

World map, which is a player’s best bet at finding their next exciting adventure. By clicking on the World Map, and using the filtering options which appear on the left of the screen, they can find content that suits their interests best.

How to interact

If your character encounters an NPC, and you wish to talk to them, all you have to do is click on them to begin an interaction. The same logic is applied to objects, these occasionally are accompanied by additional options such as “Examine” which can be found by right-clicking on it. Initiating combat with Goblins and other monsters you will face throughout your gaming experience is also done in the same manner.

Skilling

Skills which a player can train within RS3 range from Woodcutting to Hunting, to Slaying. Within Runescape 3, players use skills to progress through their gameplay, they are used almost everywhere within the game. By leveling different skills, a player can unlock more items, and earn EXP.

Depending on whether a player is in free-to-play or pay-to-play, they have a different availability to skills in which they can train, there are 17 for free-to-play and 28 for those players with full access to pay-to-play. These include:

Free-to-play Skills

Attack

Strength

Defense

Ranged

Prayer

Magic

Constitution

Crafting

Mining

Smithing

Fishing

Cooking

Firemaking

Woodcutting

Runecrafting

Dungeoneering

Fletching

Pay-to-play

Agility

Herblore

Thieving

Slayer

Farming

Construction

Hunter

Summoning

Divination

Invention

How to Quest

Quests allow players to progress through their game. Some, when completed provide weapons, armor, unique items, etc, which can’t be obtained in other ways. Though some players do choose to buy RS3 gold and items to progress, many things can not be obtained through other traditional methods. Quests also allow for players to unlock certain areas of Geilnor, though many of them simply reward a player with EXP.

Players can locate quests within their map by looking for an icon, this icon will appear as a blue star inside a compass. Hover over the icon within the map, and it will reveal what is needed from a player to start the quest.

Players are also able to view a list of quests in their entirety by selecting the quest icon on the main ribbon interface. Quests are categorized by their difficulty and how much time they consume. The game is stuffed with different ways to best utilize your abilities in quests, depending on how a player decides to take on the game.

Quests for beginners

Wolf Whistle

The Blood Pact

Cooks Assistant

Gertrude’s Cat

One Piercing Note

A Shadow over Ashdale

What’s mine is Yours

Key Quests

Dragon Slayer

Desert Treasure

The Temple of Senntisten

The World Wakes

Plague’s End

Into Battle

Keeping in the true theme of fantasy realms, Geilnor is heavily frequented and inhabited by many creatures. Though some of these creatures mean no one any ill will, there are some which players will encounter that certainly do. Destroying these monsters is a sure-fire way for players to gain extremely valuable combat EXP.

Combat levels

Monsters and players alike possess a ‘combat level’ that can be seen above their heads. Monsters range from level 1 to level 60+, this varies depending on their species. Players’ levels are visible and allow for them to see whether or not their stats are comparable to their opponent.

Players combat levels can be increased through the training of the following skills:

Attack

Defense

Strength

Prayer

Summoning

Magic

Constitution

Ranged

These skills are often leveled by the killing of monsters that possess the necessary equipment. Leveling additionally assists players in unlocking armor, weapons and in turn this allows for them to then face larger, stronger enemies.

Equipment

Once a player has completed the tutorial, they will then appear in the world of Geilnor and be rather weak. While in this position, they can only possess weak armor and weaponry, unable to wield anything other than bronze equipment. To progress to sturdier and more efficient equipment, players must start by killing weak monsters to increase their levels.

Beginner Monsters to Slay

Cow

Goblin

Chicken

Final Thoughts

Though there are far more aspects of Runescape 3 which are to be explored, we hope that this small insight into key areas of the game is of help to you and other players!