FTX Super Bowl ad features Larry David as a time travelling skeptic

Larry David recently featured in the FTX Super Bowl ad as a time-traveling skeptic, and I have to say he nailed it. FTX promoted the ad as a “Don’t Miss Out” campaign where Larry misses out on every great invention from the beginning of humanity due to his skepticism. He doesn’t just disagree but shouts, scoffs and makes fun of the inventions quite funnily.

It started with the invention of wheels, forks, toilets, lightbulbs and ended with FTX crypto exchange which he passed on as well. David says, “Ehhh, I don’t think so,” he says. “And I’m never wrong about this stuff. Never.” The cinematography, the color pallets, scenes, dressing, everything was top-notch. Since there were around 12 scenes, it was like shooting for 12 ads. But Larry’s know-it-all attitude and delivery of dialogues bumped it up another level. While Coinbase’s ad was smart, FTX did a much much more creative job.

The funniest part of all is that Larry David is a crypto skeptic, even in real-life. And him doing an ad for the crypto exchange FTX makes it even more appealing. David’s creative collaborator, Jeff Schaffer, said, “Never have I spent more hours on one minute and enjoyed every second of it. And Larry, who’s not known to enjoy many things, also loved it.”

FTX 1 : Coinbase 0 — YatMaxi | The Thread Guy (@YatMaxi) February 14, 2022

Those who are closely following the crypto ads on Twitter have also been praising the FTX ad. While Coinbase had a colorful QR code bouncing off screens, FTX did a very creative job. In fact, Larry passing on FTX at the very end was also part of the campaign’s idea. The co-founder and CEO of the exchange said that the idea was to embrace skepticism.

What do you think about the FTX Super Bowl ad? And did you like it better than the Coinbase ad? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found the ad interesting, share it with your friends and family.