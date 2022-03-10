Waves: Everything you need to know

Over the past couple of years, the world of cryptocurrencies has managed to make a separate fanbase, and honestly, it has been more than successful in luring in potential investors from all across the globe and has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, that too at a rate that was never really anticipated, thus helping it to reach greater heights! Not just that, the crypto world has been able to mark its presence worldwide and has gained the trust and support from many along the way.

Having said that, I believe, a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry but, if for some reason that is still not the case, let me help you with that first.

The crypto world is nothing but a decentralized platform that uses blockchain technology for all of its operations. Speaking of blockchain technology, for some of you wondering what it is, blockchain is simply a commonly known technology, especially in the world of cryptocurrencies, and is responsible for verifying and recording all the transactions that happen over the network and eliminating any and all risk in respect to counterfeiting as well as double-spending for that matter.

Being decentralized, the industry becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interference as well.

In addition to this, unlike when the industry was first introduced, there are pools of currencies available today in the marketplace to choose from with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in include Bitcoin, PnacakeSwap, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Baby Doge as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

Seeing how far the industry has managed to come since its initial days and the fan base it has created, one thing that comes to mind is how did this happen so rapidly? If so, let me tell you that, some of the major contributing factors for this extraordinary success of the industry include its negligible response time, portability, real-time updates, the convenience it offers, ease of use as well as its highly intuitive nature of the course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Waves. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Waves (WAVES)

Waves is nothing but a multi-purpose blockchain platform that is known to support various different use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) as well as smart contracts. In other words, Waves is simply said to describe itself as a decentralized blockchain platform that is entirely focused on custom blockchain token operations.

Not just that, Waves is said to allow for the creation as well as the trade of various virtual currencies and that too without the need for extensive smart contracts programming. Rather, tokens can easily be managed and created with the help of scripts that are known to run in user accounts on the Waves blockchain.

Before moving on any further, it is probably worth noting that, Waves is more or less synonymous with its founder, Ukraine-born scientist Alexander Ivanov, also known as Sasha Ivanov. Launched back in June 2016, following one of the earliest initial coin offerings (ICO) in the crypto industry, Waves initially set out to improve on the first blockchain platforms by simply increasing utility, user-friendliness as well as speed.

On a similar note, WAVES is also the native utility token of the Waves platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself. Speaking of the WAVE token, it is simply an uncapped supply token that is known to be used for standard payments such as block rewards and more.

Basically, Waves is an open blockchain protocol as well as a development toolset for various Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, focused completely on increasing the reliability, security, and speed of IT systems. Apart from this, Waves also is known to enable anyone to create their applications, thus fostering mass adoption of blockchain.

Looking at what it does, know that, Waves attempts on correcting in of the oldest problems in the industry, confusion. For a majority of you, the prospect of programming and launching your very own token may seem like an impossible task. However, as mentioned, Waves is said to allow anyone to create and launch custom virtual tokens and that too without having any prior understanding of the technology.

In addition to this, the general removal of technical barriers from the token creation process is a much larger benefit to the sector than you may think it to be. Not just that, impressively so, it has been stated that you can easily create a basic token in under five minutes.

This simplification of the so-called tokenization process helps in easily ensuring value transfer through ‘ tokenization’ for a variety of different real-world assets. Also, this way. Waves become an ideal platform for crowdfunding, simple ICOs as well as various loyalty programs.

What makes Waves special?

As one of the very first offerings in the field, the said platform is set out to improve on the earn blockchain products as well as platforms. Furthermore, from an outset, it focuses on appealing to prospective business clients who are interested in using blockchain in order to improve processes or create new services.

Apart from this, Waves is known to have supported various smart contracts as well as the development of decentralized applications, thus ensuring that ease of use and speed surpassed competition at the time. Since then various other products have come to light, including Gravity, which is a cross-chain and an oracle network focused on the platform Neutrino.

Also, Waves DEX is its very own decentralized crypto exchange. Lastly, in 2020, the platform is known to have announced that it would be interoperable with the Ethereum network by simply releasing the WAVES token as an ERC-20 standard asset.

Now that we have talked much about Waves, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Waves (WAVES)

As of today, the price of Waves is about 28.29 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 2,559,306,269 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Waves has gone up by 4.73 percent, and with the current market cap of 3,046,518,560 US dollars, WAVES is currently placed at #41 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Waves is 107,698,420 WAVES coins, but unfortunately the maximum lifetime supply of the token is not yet available. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 58.62percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Waves is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Waves can prove to be a profitable investment shortly, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy Waves worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 3.553 WAVES. According to the analysis done by experts on the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +173.24 percent and thus, your current hundred-dollar investment will be nearly 273.24 US dollars in 2027.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, you need to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Waves does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Waves? Let me help you with that. Currently, Waves is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have WAVES listed on them include Mandala Exchange, Binance, OKX, FTX as well as Bybit to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Waves?

