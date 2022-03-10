Aniview’s partnership with HUMAN bolsters the safeguarding of video ad platforms

Twenty-twenty-one was a tumultuous year for botnet attacks, with PARETO, a highly sophisticated fraud operation, amassing an army of nearly one million bots to target CTV ad-ecosystems via mobile apps. The botnet used dozens of mobile apps to impersonate or spoof more than 6,000 CTV apps, accounting for an average of 650 million ad requests every day. PARETO used sophisticated techniques to hide its identity across the ecosystem, but was ultimately discovered and disrupted by HUMAN and the Human Collective in April 2021.

By renewing their partnership, Aniview, a global video technology company playing a central role in delivering digital advertising for publishers, and HUMAN Security Inc., a global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, are able to help better protect customers’ inventory from sophisticated and automated cybersecurity risks.

The successful exposure of PARETO, for instance, was enabled by Aniview’s dedicated approach to implementing HUMAN’s guidance, including adopting all industry anti-fraud standards across their platform and installing a dedicated quality leader. The two entities intend to collaborate on further cybersecurity challenges for the road ahead, placing themselves on stronger footing for the next generation of ad fraud attacks.

“We’re incredibly pleased to continue our successful relationship with HUMAN,” says Alon Carmel, CEO of Aniview. “The unearthing of PARETO was a great indicator of the work we’ve achieved together in mitigating such attacks, and our partnership will no doubt mature even further in the coming years.”

“Aniview has demonstrated how best to be successful in the wake of an ever-evolving digital ad fraud adversary,” says Alessandro Pireno, Vice President of Product for MediaGuard at HUMAN. “Their approach in light of the PARETO takedown is a blueprint for how the industry needs to collaborate in the fight against ad fraud. They were decisive and dedicated while leveraging the collective knowledge in adopting industry standards to defeat this sophisticated threat.“

Today, HUMAN verifies the humanity of more than 15 trillion digital interactions per week, offering enterprises a platform with unmatched visibility into fraudulent activity across the internet. HUMAN achieves this scale through its continued expansion in cybersecurity, now offering a suite of products to protect the complete digital customer journey: BotGuard for Applications, BotGuard for Growth Marketing, MediaGuard, Bot Insights Services. With new partners and enterprises now able to leverage the Human Verification Engine™, comes an even deeper understanding of the cybercrime landscape. This enables HUMAN to adapt continuously, staying ahead of adversaries and offering their clients collective protection against threat models they have yet to encounter. HUMAN and MediaGuard are registered trademarks of HUMAN Security, Inc.