Wayne Burgess appointed as Ola’s new electric scooter’s designer

Ola’s new electric scooter line has appointed Wayne Burgess to design their electric scooter’s model. Wayne, in the past has worked for some of the best brands and cars including the British automobile company- Rolls Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Land rover and Lotus. He was the head of designing for all the products.

Some of the best models designs Burgess has worked are Bentley Arnage, Aston Martin DB9, Jaguar F-Type and Jaguar F-Pace. His best works are the Jaguar F sports car series.

Commenting on Wayne joining Ola’s new electronic vehicle project, Ola Chairman and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that Wayne Burgess is a fantastic and an amazing addition to their leadership team. They believe that Wayne joining the team will bring global appeal and design aesthetic to their industry-revolutionising electric vehicles. As the world moves to EVs, the vehicle form factors will be fundamentally reimagined.

Aggarwal further added, “Wayne’s expertise in designing some of the most legendary vehicles will also be helpful in bringing these new form factors to consumers. I look forward to collaborating with him to build the most iconic range of EVs in the world.”

On joining his hands with Ola Electrics, Wayne said- “”I am looking forward to my work at Ola Electric and to the opportunity to lead a team that will work on designing cutting-edge electric vehicles for the world. I am thrilled to be part of Ola as it accelerates on its path to become a leader in global EV solutions.”

Ola said it will be ready to launch its very first electric scooter in India very soon. Ola also claims that its electric scooters will provide incomparable best-in-class performance and experience although being aggressively priced.

The company will be the first one in the world to have the biggest two-wheeler production facility and factory in the state of Tamil Nadu, starting with 2 million units in the first year of the launch itself.