Watch SpaceX Starlink 25 launch to Lower Orbit on Star Wars Day

Last week SpaceX launched Starlink 24, with 60 satellites into orbit. As SpaceX received permission from FCC to launch in lower orbits. On Star Wars day, they will be launching another 60 with Starlink 25.

Targeting Tuesday, May 4 at 3:01 p.m. EDT for Falcon 9 launch of 60 Starlink satellites from LC-39A in Florida, but team is keeping an eye on weather in the recovery area — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 3, 2021

SpaceX team is looking out for weather conditions. So far there have been no updates about unforeseen weather conditions.

Starlink Satellites

With an aim to provide internet all over the world, Starlink satellites are being sent to space at different locations. As per the Starlink website, they deliver 50 mb/s to 150mb/s internet speed to their users.

Furthermore, the unique feature of using Starlink internet is the availability of signals in remote areas too. Though it is currently available only in certain countries. They plan to launch soon in rural and remote areas where connectivity to the internet is low or not existing.

Charges for Starlink are the same for everyone currently. They charge around $99 per month. For developing countries like India, it would still mean costly internet, with Rs.7000 per month. However, we are yet to see how things change as more Starlinks are launched into space.

Starlink 25

As a part of the celebration of the silver jubilee launch. It is expected that these satellites will be launched in lower orbits, unlike its previous launches.