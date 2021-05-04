Renders Shows Cancelled Colourways Of The New OnePlus 9 Series In Its Development

Manufacturers go through several prototypes before settling on the final one when it comes to manufacturing mobile. Any of these early designs leak from time to time, giving us a glimpse of what might have been. This is one of those instances when renders of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro colours that have been scrapped have appeared on the internet.

OnePlus 9 Series Cancelled Colourways

According to Max Jambor, the source, these renders were made using live photographs of the prototypes. The OnePlus 9 would have been available in Glossy Green and Glossy Silver, according to the photographs.

Both colorways resemble the OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver, respectively. We’re glad OnePlus chose a different CMF (Color Material Finish) for the final product, given how similar the colours are.

The photos for the OnePlus 9 Pro reveal two colour options: Matte White and Glossy Black. OnePlus did release a black variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro, but the CMF isn’t one of them. However, given that a host of vendors have already released their 2021 flagships in this colorway, we’d love to see the flagship in Matte White.

We can’t rule out the chance of OnePlus revealing new colorways for the two phones before a replacement appears, so all hope isn’t lost.

OnePlus 9 Series – What You Should Know

The OnePlus 9 series was is the best version and the newly launched OnePlus phone which are available in the market. This time without going with two phones sequence OnePlus added another phone to its launch which is the OnePlus 9R and with that OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus P Pro were launched.

Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro comes with bleeding-edge specification such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship processor, New design and lot more, however, the prices have also been increased for these phones.

So for that reason, only OnePlus added a new phone which lies under lower price tags. The OnePlus 9R comes with the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset which is quite comparable to previous generation flagship processors as well.