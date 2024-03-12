With the release of titles like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Mortal Kombat 1, fighting game aficionados have had a busy few months. On May 28, Warner Bros.’ platform fighter MultiVersus will make a reappearance. This is another game joining—or rather, reentering—the conflict. It will be accessible on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Warner Bros.’s adaptation of the Super Smash Bros. franchise is called MutliVersus. The idea is to debilitate adversaries to the point that they can be forced off a platform. Rather than having command over characters such as Mario, Link, Pikachu, and Sephiroth, the roster consists of characters from other WB properties, such as DC Comics, its films (which is why LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy is included), and even HBO. A fun variation on the format, it’s two vs two.

Anticipated Updates and Character Additions in MultiVersus

In July 2022, the open beta version of the free-to-play game launched, and it quickly became popular. In its first month of launch, it attracted 20 million gamers. Unfortunately, concerns about a lack of updates and new characters caused the player base to rapidly decline (at least on PC). In March of last year, the game’s developer, Player First Games, announced that it would be taking the servers down in June to finish the game before its official release later this year. Some fans were incensed by the fact that they had to pay money to unlock characters and cosmetics in the game, just to have it go offline for an additional 10 months.

Tony Hyunh, the game director, also revealed the complete release date and some of the MultiVersus improvements. Of course, new characters will appear. Though Hyunh did not identify any of the new characters, I’m crossing my hopes that a few names from Succession and The Last of Us will surface for no apparent reason. For every character, you may anticipate additional levels and new attacks. In the days preceding the release date, further information will become available.

Mixed Reception and Uncertain Future for MultiVersus

With Unreal Engine 5, Player First Games completely redesigned the game to enhance the graphics and lighting of the characters. According to Hyunh, the group implemented a new rollback netcode to guarantee constant performance and reduce latency for online gaming. In addition, there will be a player versus environment option that lets you play the game without competing with other people.

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed intentions to shift its emphasis from single-player experiences to live-service, mobile, and free-to-play games with a long tail. This coincides with the reintroduction of MultiVersus. That’s despite the live-action film Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s underwhelming debut and the enormous economic success of Hogwarts Legacy, which moved 22 million copies in its first year of release. As a result of charging users for in-game microtransactions during the test phase and then being silent for a year, Multiversus’ release has generated controversy for its reasons. It is unclear if the entire game will be able to sustain its popularity in the future, as the beta version of the game had trouble holding on to players despite its early success.