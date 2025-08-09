1. Oil Savings at Risk: SBI Warns of $12 Billion Hit

India’s aggressive buying of discounted Russian oil over the past three years has saved the country billions in energy costs. However, a new State Bank of India (SBI) report sounds the alarm—if these imports were abruptly halted, the crude import bill could jump by $9–12 billion in FY26. With global oil markets volatile and Middle East supplies pricier, such a shift would squeeze India’s current account and inflation outlook. The report underscores how deeply energy security now hinges on Russia-India trade ties, and why any geopolitical disruption could have a cascading economic impact across fuel, transport, and manufacturing sectors.

2. Tata Capital’s ₹17,000 Crore IPO Roadshow Begins

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated IPOs in Indian financial services. Tata Capital has kicked off a high-powered series of institutional roadshows, wooing global and domestic investors ahead of its ₹17,000+ crore listing. The company, a titan in consumer and corporate lending, wealth management, and investment advisory, is positioning itself as a growth powerhouse in India’s booming credit market. Investor buzz is high, given Tata’s brand trust and diversified portfolio. If successful, the IPO could be a landmark in attracting global capital to Indian NBFCs, signaling maturity in the country’s evolving financial services sector.

3. PharmEasy Enters a New Era with CEO Rahul Guha

India’s healthtech giant API Holdings, parent of PharmEasy, is entering a professionally-led era. Rahul Guha—CEO of Thyrocare and President of Operations at API—will become Managing Director and CEO on August 27, 2025. This marks the first time the company will be led without an operational co-founder, as Siddharth Shah transitions to Vice Chairman. The leadership change comes amid market challenges, funding pressures, and the need to pivot towards profitability. Guha’s operational track record suggests a push for efficiency and strategic expansion, while the move also reflects a broader trend of Indian startups shifting from founder-led to board-driven management.

4. Antfin Bows Out of Zomato and Blinkit Parent

In another sign of Chinese investors scaling back in India, Antfin Singapore Holding Pte Ltd is set to sell its entire stake in Eternal Ltd—the parent of Zomato and Blinkit—for ₹5,375 crore via a block deal. The move aligns with Ant Group’s broader retreat from Indian consumer tech amid rising regulatory scrutiny and geopolitical strains. For Zomato, this ownership change could mean a more diversified investor base, while markets will watch how the exit affects stock momentum. The deal is also a reminder that India’s tech unicorns are maturing beyond their initial wave of global backers.

5. Zerodha’s Rainmatter Backs Capitalmind in First-Ever Funding

A new chapter begins for Capitalmind Financial Services as Zerodha, through its investment arm Rainmatter, makes a Series-A investment—its first-ever institutional funding. Led by market veteran Deepak Shenoy, Capitalmind recently secured a mutual fund license, launching its Flexi Cap Fund with strong uptake via Zerodha’s Coin platform. This partnership deepens the bond between two respected fintech players, potentially unlocking collaborative product innovation for retail investors. For Zerodha, it reinforces Rainmatter’s mission to support long-term wealth-building platforms, while for Capitalmind, it marks a scaling-up phase to bring data-driven investment strategies to a wider audience in India’s growing asset management space.

6. Ranbir Kapoor Bets on Prozo’s Supply Chain Play

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is making moves off-screen, investing in Prozo—a full-stack, tech-driven supply chain platform serving India’s fast-growing e-commerce and D2C sectors. Known for his earlier investments in sports and startups, Kapoor is shifting focus to backend infrastructure, the unsung engine of modern retail. Prozo’s model spans warehousing, inventory management, and fulfillment, offering scalability to brands in a competitive delivery landscape. Kapoor’s involvement could bring visibility and fresh capital to a sector often overshadowed by flashy consumer-facing ventures. As online commerce accelerates, Prozo’s backstage efficiency might just become the show-stealer for India’s digital-first retail growth story.