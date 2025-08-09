Do you believe in manifestation? Now is your time to try it again. Why and how? Follow the guide to know all you need to know about it, from the method to timing, to tips that can help you on the way. Let us begin.

What is manifestation?

Manifestation is the practice of bringing your desires and goals into reality through your thoughts, feelings, and beliefs. It’s an idea that your internal state creates or shapes your external world. While some people may think it is somewhat magical, it actually is not that. By aligning your mindset with your desires, you create an aura that attracts those things into your life. The process often involves setting clear intentions, visualizing your goals, and also taking inspired action to make them a reality. This too takes patience and some effort on the part of the person who is at the center of it.

About the Lions Gate Portal

The Lion’s Gate Portal is a powerful annual energetic event that peaks on August 8th. 8 and 8, matching the day and the month. It’s a time when the Earth, the Sun in Leo, the star Sirius, and the Orion’s Belt constellation align, creating a cosmic gateway and a powerful combination. This alignment is believed to bring a flood of high-frequency energy to our planet, which can be harnessed for spiritual growth, healing, and particularly for manifestation. Rooted in ancient Egyptian traditions where the rising of Sirius coincided with the flooding of the Nile, the portal is seen as a window to connect with our higher selves and accelerate our desires into reality in amazing ways of our own. The number 8, representing infinity and abundance, amplifies this energy, making it a very potent time. In Vedic Astrology, too, 8 is considered a strong number often associated with Shani.

Steps to manifest on the Lions Gate Portal

Now that we know what manifestation is and how it works on the portal, let us discuss how we can practice it.

Keep a clear intent

Take time to decide exactly what you want. Write down your goals for love, career, or personal growth, depending on whatever you want, in a journal, making them as specific and positive as possible. Avoid being confused.

Meditate and visualize it

Find a quiet space to meditate and gather your thoughts in peace. Visualize your desired outcome as if it has already happened and channel that energy. Feel the emotions and ponder over them.

Practice Gratitude

A powerful way to raise your vibration is to be grateful. This brings strength and grace to your meditation and manifestation. You can also write a list of everything you’re thankful for right now.

Release your doubts

Let go of any fears or doubts if you have them in your heart. Once you’ve set your intentions, trust that the universe is working with you. Just let yourself go into the wide energy space and believe in what you feel.

Practicing this, especially on this day, can be a great and refreshing channel of energy.