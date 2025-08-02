From AI booms to seed-stage blues, the investment landscape turns turbulent.

A Volatile Month Ends With a Funding Chill

July 2025 wrapped up on a cautious note for India’s startup ecosystem. After a glimmer of recovery in the penultimate week, funding dipped sharply in the final week. Between July 28 and August 2, Indian startups raised $103.7 million across 14 deals, reflecting a 23% decline from the previous week’s $134.4 million across 22 deals. The dip reinforces July’s reputation as one of the most volatile months in recent startup funding history.

Enterprise Tech Holds Ground Amid the Slump

Despite the overall slowdown, enterprise tech continued to be a stronghold for investors. Two key players – Safe Security and Sharpsell.ai – together bagged $73.4 million, just marginally up from the $72.1 million raised by five startups in the sector last week.

Safe Security , a cybersecurity-focused horizontal SaaS player, secured $70 million in Series C funding from Avataar Venture Partners, Susquehanna Asia, John Chambers, and others.

Sharpsell.ai, another horizontal SaaS startup, raised $3.4 million in Series A, led by Equentis Angel Fund.

The funding clearly signals sustained investor interest in enterprise solutions despite wider belt-tightening.

AI: Small Tickets, Big Attention

The artificial intelligence sector emerged as the most active in terms of deal volume, even though deal sizes were modest. Metaforms, Drizz, and Vahan.ai collectively raised $11.7 million, with Metaforms grabbing $9 million in Series A from Peak XV Partners and others.

While Vahan.ai’s exact amount wasn’t disclosed, its backing by Temasek – a marquee global investor – underscores the growing confidence in AI infrastructure and application-layer innovation.

Seed Stage Funding Takes a Hit

In a sharp contrast to the previous week’s buoyancy, seed-stage startups suffered a major setback. Only $6.3 million was raised across five deals, representing a 66% drop from the $18.1 million raised last week. This week’s seed-stage investments included:

Drizz ($2.7 Mn, Stellaris Venture Partners)

Littlebox ($2.1 Mn, Huddle Ventures and Prath Ventures)

Heizen, Passprt Trips, and Genexis Biotech (each raising around $500K)

This suggests that early-stage backers may be tightening purse strings, at least temporarily.

Startup M&A Action: Dairy, Fintech, and Blue-Collar Upskilling

M&A activity offered some excitement amid the funding lull:

Desi Farms made headlines by acquiring Suruchi Dairy for INR 130 Cr , marking a significant consolidation in the D2C dairy space.

Zaggle , a listed SaaS player, acquired Rio.Money for INR 22 Cr to deepen its fintech play.

AI platform Vaha.ai acquired upskilling startup GoodWorker (L.earn), signaling intent to build a full-stack solution for India’s blue-collar workforce.

Fund Launches: Betting on the Long Game

While immediate startup funding dipped, VCs and investment firms are clearly preparing for a stronger future:

Neo Asset Management marked the first close of its INR 2,000 Cr secondaries PE fund at INR 750 Cr .

Inflection Point Ventures launched a $110 Mn angel fund under the IFSCA framework at GIFT City.

W Health Ventures unveiled its second fund with a target of $70 Mn, focusing on 8–10 healthtech startups over the next four years.

Big-Ticket Moves on the Horizon

Some startups are eyeing large-scale capital:

Lenskart filed for an IPO to raise INR 2,150 Cr .

Jio Financial Services plans to raise $1.8 billion via convertible warrants.

The Sleep Company is targeting INR 105 Cr in Series D funding.

Digantra, a spacetech startup, is in talks with Reliance and Peak XV for a $50 million raise to build a satellite constellation.

Final Word: Pause, Not Panic

While the week’s numbers indicate a cooling-off, the underlying activity — including fund launches, strategic acquisitions, and late-stage bets — reflects a healthy long-term outlook. The market may be cautious, but the commitment to backing strong founders and disruptive tech remains intact.

The message to founders: stay sharp, focus on fundamentals, and brace for a selective but rewarding funding environment.