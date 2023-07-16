Elon Musk Takes Action to Improve Twitter’s Ad Revenue-Sharing Program.

Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been actively engaging with his Twitter followers to address concerns and improve Twitter’s ad revenue-sharing program. This program, introduced by the popular social media platform, aims to reward content creators by providing them a share of the revenue generated from ads. Musk’s involvement highlights his dedication to enhancing the platform and supporting its creators.

Changes in Eligibility Criteria

One issue that came to Musk’s attention was the ineligibility of certain creators to monetize their accounts. For instance, a Twitter user who dedicated their profile to their pet beagle found themselves excluded from the program. According to Twitter’s Help Center page, profiles featuring animals or fictional characters are generally deemed ineligible, unless they are directly affiliated with a brand or organization. Parody and fan accounts are also excluded. In response to this concern, Musk promptly declared, “Consider this silly policy deleted as of now.”

Addressing Rate Limits

Another user expressed frustration to Musk regarding rate limits, which hindered their ability to interact with followers beyond a specific threshold. Musk acknowledged the problem and assured the user that rate limits would be increased by 50% for verified users. This adjustment aims to allow creators to engage more freely with their audience. Musk stated, “We will increase the rate limit for verified users by 50%. Should take effect within a few hours.”

Verified Users and Revenue Sharing

Musk emphasized that only verified users are considered eligible for Twitter’s ad revenue-sharing program. This measure is in place to reduce the likelihood of bot accounts manipulating the system. Musk further explained that, in the near future, ad revenue will be shared based on profile page views, effectively doubling payouts. However, it’s important to note that only views from verified users will be counted, as this prevents artificial inflation of view counts through bot scams.

Twitter’s Competition with Meta’s Threads

Twitter’s ad revenue-sharing program comes at a crucial time when the platform faces strong competition from Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Meta recently launched Threads, a feature that quickly attracted over 100 million users within a week of its release. Threads integrates closely with Instagram, allowing users from the latter platform to utilize the same username and notify their followers about their presence on the micro-blogging platform.

The Advantage of Twitter’s Ad-Free Experience

Unlike Threads, Twitter currently does not display advertisements, which gives it a competitive advantage. Content creators on Elon Musk’s platform are incentivized to remain active on Twitter to increase engagement and earn higher payouts. The ad revenue-sharing program introduced by Twitter further motivates creators to stay on the platform and continue driving audience interaction.

Elon Musk’s Commitment to Twitter’s Improvement

Elon Musk’s active involvement in responding to requests and concerns from his Twitter followers showcases his commitment to improving the platform and supporting content creators. By addressing issues such as eligibility criteria, rate limits, and revenue sharing for verified users, Musk demonstrates his dedication to making Twitter a more user-friendly and rewarding space for creators. As Twitter faces competition from Meta’s Threads, the ad revenue-sharing program serves as an additional incentive for creators to remain on Twitter, boost engagement, and thrive in their creative endeavors.

Conclusion

Elon Musk’s responsiveness and actions have made a significant impact on Twitter’s ad revenue-sharing program. By eliminating certain eligibility criteria, increasing rate limits, and emphasizing the importance of verified users, Musk has actively contributed to the program’s improvement. This initiative comes at a time when Twitter faces competition from Meta’s Threads, making the ad revenue-sharing program a crucial tool in retaining and motivating content creators. With Musk’s dedication and the ongoing enhancements, Twitter continues to evolve as a platform that empowers creators and fosters engaging interactions.

Comments

comments