What Are The Best Crypto And Stock Trading Leagues For Competitive Traders?

Staking and trading contests might not make you wealthy overnight, but they can surely improve your primary income while offering you incentives. You can use the incentives to try out all the brand-new exchanges, which you come across.

There are so many crypto and stock traders out there looking for an edge that will allow them to maximize their gains instantly. One of the best ways to do so is through the Competitive Trading leagues, which will enable them to grow their crypto holdings.

They have to accrue prizes by swapping cryptocurrencies in the hope to make a profit. If you wish to learn about these trading competitions or leagues, please check the information below.

Best Stock & Crypto Trading Leagues For Traders

You will surely come across some of the best crypto and stock trading competitions available on the internet. But remember, all trading leagues are not created equal. Some of them will offer little rewards, and others will want you to do trading. Given below are some of the best and well-known trading leagues that you should give a try.

VIG.io – Fantasy Stock Games

VIG.io is one of the best places where you will find some of the best crypto and stocking trading competitions. The platform also carries a reputation for being one of the best places to play the Fantasy Stock Games, as it will allow you to receive a fixed amount of virtual cash.

You can use this virtual cash on a set quantity of picks. The trading competitions are pretty interesting and engaging on this particular site, only for entertainment purposes. To participate in the league, you can start by making an account by providing information like email id, name, etc.

Binance – EUR Trading Competition From

Binance is a well-known crypto trading site that provides a prize pool of €50,000, divided among the top 100 traders who participate in the EUR Trading Competition. If you wish to qualify for this particular league, you must carry a trading volume of €500. Once you have the required trading volume, you will surely qualify for the slice of prize money that Binance offers.

Bybit – World Series Of Trading

World Series of Trading or WSOT is the most-talked and popular crypto and stock competition in the world. The league contains a 200 BTC prize pot and a lot of cash on the line. The league is completely skill-based, and if you are pretty good enough, you will surely get the opportunity to get a slice of the $2 million Bybit easily.

The event is open for all institutional and retail traders, and it also attracts many poker experts. Even though the league might be a bit tough, you are free to participate on an even playing field. The ranking criterion of WSOT is completely based on the profit vs loss percentage of all the traders. Try to notch up a lot more winning trades than the losing ones.

Doing so will allow you to receive some positive outcomes through it. Even if you don’t emerge victoriously, you will get a 20% reduction in the trading fees in the form of consolation, which is up to $9400 in USBT rewards.

KuCoin – KardiaChain Listing Competition

Listing tournaments are provided by exchange platforms to generate liquidity for all the brand-new crypto assets. Existing token-holders get incentives to withdraw their profits and invest their funds. Although KardiaChain cannot compete with WSOT, it’s open to all types of traders.

When you participate in the listing competition, you will get a part of the $20,000 as a bonus, which KuCoin itself has vowed. But you have to fulfil some requirements right before you can participate. Make sure that you have a minimum net deposit of 12,000 KAI.

This amount is worth $40 in KardiaChain assets. The top 30 accounts that contain the highest net amount of KAI, calculated by total buys minus withdrawals minus sales, will get to win a share of the bonus. Individuals who stand out as the top trader will win $500 KAI and $1000 USDT.

eToro – Trading Challenge

eToro is a well-known and popular trading platform that enables all the users to emulate the top traders. The platform is also popular for many amateur traders who wish to enhance their trading skills and lessen the risks. The monthly trading challenge on eToro is open to all investors, including those individuals who trade in cryptocurrencies.

As a user, you will receive many tokens from the platform, including Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash and many more. You will also receive additional or extra funds and tokens for staking the correct trades and making excellent choices.

Stormgain – Trading Tournament

The trading tournament from the Stormgain platform will enable all the winners to receive a shared prize in the form of crypto. They can get this prize while aiming to earn a lot of profit in 3 weeks. The platform provides this particular competition in both the demo and actual accounts. Along with that, Stormgain also has a demo tournament, which is ideal for all the available miners on the platform. This proves that everyone within the cryptocurrency market can play and win coins for free.

Ending Thoughts

Even though there are so many trading competitions available for all the stock and crypto traders. But among all the others, the ones mentioned in this article are the best. They are fun, interesting and playing wisely will allow you to win a massive reward. These competitions are ideal for all the professionals and amateur traders, and they will give the chance to increase their profits.