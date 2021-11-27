Earnings Winners and Sinners this week – 22 Nov to 27 Nov, 2021

Here are the reports for the Winners and the Sinners for this week.

All of the major lists shut down over 2% today. Not a lovely sight for a half-day. The Russell 2K had its most noticeably terrible day since Feb. 25, losing 3.67% of its worth.

NV5 Global bounced 14% to record-highs after it was declared the designing administrations organization will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 on Nov 30. Here is the everyday outline:

Each area got slammed. Energy slid more than 4% as the most fragile of the pack. Financials and buyer optional weren’t a long way behind – $XLF flopped 3.32% and $XLY faltered 2.73%.

Pfizer shares popped 6.1% to record-breaking highs and Moderna walked 21.8% after another Covid variation was found in South Africa.

Bitcoin separated 8% to $54,300 while Ethereum dropped more than 9%.

U.S. oil failed 12.6% and fell underneath $70 a barrel in its most exceedingly awful meeting of the year.

$ADGI ascended 34%, $ISPC increased 71.7%, and $STORJ.X soared 21%.

Here are the closing prices:

S&P 500 4,594 -2.27% Nasdaq 15,491 -2.23% Russell 2000 2,245 -3.67% Dow Jones 34,899 -2.53% The Winners & The Sinners:

The China Stock Shuffle: