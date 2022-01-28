What are the new teams in IPL2022?

IPL2022 sponsor is TATA, they have brought the sponsorship rights for 300 crores per year for the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons. So, coming to the TATA IPL 2022, the 15th season of this world’s richest league.

For the IPL2022, there will be 2 new teams, the Lucknow team and the Ahmedabad team. In this article, we bring you complete info on the 2 teams, auction date and list of players coming under the hammer for the new season. All the info here is from one of the best comparators of the online betting sites in India.

Info about New teams of the IPL 2022

Indian Premier League is regarded as one of the world’s richest cricket leagues and the most successful franchise in the last 14 years. This cup which gives fans always gives fans great adrenaline is gearing up for the 15th year and in a big, big way.

Lucknow team has already announced their team’s name, they are LUCKNOW SUPERGIANTS, it will be led by KL RAHUL. Though Ahmedabad hasn’t mentioned their team name, it will be led by Hardik Pandya.

TATA IPL 2022 auction will be the first time ten teams will be participating for 1094 players. Some england and australia players have missed out from the auction. The auction as of now will be happening from Feb 12-13 2022, at Bengaluru. The schedule will be out pretty soon after the auction.

