In the ever-evolving world of social media, Bluesky has emerged as a compelling alternative to Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter). Conceptualized by Jack Dorsey, Bluesky combines familiar features with a decentralized foundation to offer users freedom, transparency, and customization. Let’s dive into what sets Bluesky apart and why it’s become a growing favorite among users.

Credits: CNBC

What is Bluesky?

Bluesky is a decentralized social media app, initially conceptualized in 2019 by Jack Dorsey while he was still CEO of Twitter. Unlike X, Bluesky operates independently as a public benefit corporation, focusing on decentralization through its custom-built AT Protocol. This framework allows Bluesky to function like a traditional social app while offering unparalleled transparency.

In Bluesky, users can choose their algorithms, retain ownership of their data, and even migrate their accounts to other apps built on the same protocol. This ensures freedom from the constraints of any single company or algorithm.

The Rise of Bluesky

Bluesky’s growth has been nothing short of meteoric. As of November 2024, the platform has surpassed 20 million users—a significant milestone fueled by dissatisfaction with policy changes at X. Key controversies, such as the modification of the block feature and X’s decision to use user data for AI training, have driven many users to explore alternatives. Bluesky gained particular traction after the 2024 U.S. presidential election and saw a massive influx of Taylor Swift fans during the same period.

While its 20 million user base pales in comparison to Threads’ 275 million monthly active users, Bluesky’s trajectory is promising. Its appeal lies in its focus on decentralization, privacy, and transparency, making it a distinct competitor in the crowded social media landscape.

What Makes Bluesky Unique?

Decentralized Framework

At its core, Bluesky is built on the AT Protocol, which ensures users retain control over their data and relationships. This allows users to seamlessly migrate their profiles, handles, and followers to other apps built on the same protocol.

Custom Feeds

One of Bluesky’s standout features is its customizable feeds. Users can subscribe to different algorithms to tailor their experience, ensuring they see the content most relevant to them. These feeds are easily accessible via a sidebar, making it simple to switch between curated experiences.

Ad-Free Experience

Unlike X, Bluesky has no plans to monetize user data through advertising. Instead, it aims to sustain its operations through premium features such as custom domains and higher-quality uploads. This approach fosters a user-first environment.

Enhanced Moderation

Bluesky offers advanced moderation tools, including automated flagging systems, user lists, and the ability to mute or block multiple users at once. Its Ozone tool even allows users to create and manage their own moderation services, granting unprecedented control over their social media experience.

How to Use Bluesky

Signing up for Bluesky is straightforward. Users create a handle (e.g., @username.bsky.social) and can customize it with their own domain name. The platform functions similarly to X, with options to post, like, reply, and share content. A Discover tab helps users find new accounts and trending content, while the Starter Pack feature curates lists of suggested accounts for newcomers.

Recent updates have added one-to-one DMs and improved search functionalities, making the platform more user-friendly.

Credits: Lifestyle Asia

Who’s on Bluesky?

Bluesky boasts an eclectic mix of notable users, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Cuban, and even Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Media outlets like Bloomberg and TechCrunch are also active on the platform, contributing to its credibility as a space for news and engagement.

Challenges and Opportunities

Bluesky’s journey hasn’t been without hurdles. The platform has faced criticism over moderation lapses, including controversies around offensive usernames and insufficient protection for marginalized users. However, Bluesky’s development team has responded with enhanced tools and policies to address these concerns.