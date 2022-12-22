What is Consumer Electronic Show (CES) – When is CES 2023? Complete Updates:

Let’s start with what is CES actually! CES stands for Consumer electronic show. The CES is a major technology trade show that takes place annually in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show brings together the world’s leading tech companies, startups, and experts to showcase the latest and greatest in consumer technology.

This year’s CES event, which took place from January 5th to 8th, was a highly anticipated event, as it marked the first time the show was held in a fully virtual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the change in format, CES 2023 did not disappoint, with a wide range of exciting new products and technologies on display.

One of the biggest highlights of CES events was the unveiling of several new smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Google Pixel 3. Both phones feature cutting-edge camera technology, long battery life, and powerful processors, making them some of the most advanced smartphones on the market.

Other notable products on display at previous CES events included the latest in smart home technology, such as voice-controlled assistants, smart thermostats, and security systems. There were also a number of new virtual reality and augmented reality devices, including the Oculus Quest 2 and the Microsoft HoloLens 2.

In addition to new hardware, CES 2023 also featured a number of talks and panels featuring industry experts discussing the latest trends and developments in the tech world. Topics included the future of 5G, the growth of the internet of things, and the potential impact of artificial intelligence on various industries.

Overall, CES 2023 was a successful and exciting event, showcasing the latest and greatest in consumer technology and giving attendees a glimpse into the future of the tech industry.

Which companies usually participate in CES events