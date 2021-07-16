What is Dogecan? Check out the hilarious replies on Twitter!

Yet another day for another big partnership for Dogecoin. AXE has been working on a deodorant that will go under the name “Dogecan” and will be released on 20th July 2021. People are very excited about the same, and the hashtag #dogecan is trending on Twitter. Literally, every Doge fan is tweeting about the same, cracking hilarious jokes and, yes, waiting for the launch. Heck, even the founder of Dogecoin replied to AXE’s tweet saying:

“hello I would like to redeem my ‘pseudo influencer’ card to get me some of this for free”.

Dogecan trending

People are going nuts on Twitter over the product that is going to launch soon. And AXE is getting a lot of free publicity for the same. All famous personalities are tweeting about the deodorant and replying to AXE’s tweet. Greg has confirmed that he is not wearing deodorant again until the Dogecan shows up at his door. And I understand his emotions😂 as I am also intrigued by the product.

I’m not wearing deodorant again until a case of this shows up on my doorstep — greg (@greg16676935420) July 15, 2021

We have a lot of replies on Twitter saying they are excited about the same but I one that intrigued me the most was the question, “But can I pay with Dogecoin?” Well, AXE didn’t reply to the same, but a fellow Doge fan said that “Soon they will understand it and start accepting it”. Then here is another hilarious reply by a Dogefan to the tweet made by AXE.

Well, I am personally very excited too about the Dogecan, and if it arrives in India, I will purchase one for myself too. Till then, I am not using any deodorant. Just kidding! I am not Greg.

